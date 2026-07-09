The July Course is a ten out of ten for me, no notes.
There’s something gloriously decadent about a track which only opens for the summer months, bringing together beautiful surroundings, good racing and a fun crowd. Somehow, it finds the precarious middle ground between providing for the seasoned punter and encouraging the casual racegoer with an array of floral decoration, varied bars from base-level beer to roof-top champagne and unparalleled views – of what, you decide.
The pre-parade ring at the July Course is also unmatched. With access to the centre for everyone, it provides racegoers with the unique opportunity to mingle with racing’s great and good whilst nearly getting kicked by marauding two-year-olds. What’s not to like.
Anyone who reads my columns will know I delight in talking to everyone about everything, which left me in clover at a recent Newmarket Nights. I bumped into the set crew for Basement Jaxx in the pre-parade and found myself trying to explain the nuances of paddock watching – which quite frankly, when explained to a non-horse racing person, sound ridiculous.
“So you just pick the one that looks the nicest?” Yes, I suppose.
“Why does that one have a beard?” I had no answer - it was a filly and to be fair, she did have a beard.
Charlie Appleby also loves the July Course - he holds a whopping 35% strike rate over the last five years entering this year’s July Festival – but not as much as he loves Rebel’s Romance.
Adoring Rebel’s Romance is a team sport for Godolphin and every care is taken to ensure the evergreen eight-year-old has the perfect build-up to the Princess Of Wales’s Stakes. It’s not Dubai or America, but the same level of consideration and attention is piled on, only 3.9 miles away from home.
I find myself watching the race in the paddock by Charlie, and once he’s cheered their hero home, he’s kind enough to give me a few minutes before the television cameras descend.
There’s something about Rebel’s Romance that puts a lump in the throat and Charlie’s a bit emotional again, behind the dark sunglasses.
“I’m delighted,” he smiles and breaks off to answer the phone, Aidan O’Brien style.
“There’s only one Rebel’s Romance,” he laughs to the delighted caller and turns back to me.
“When you run a horse like that, your heart is willing him until he crosses the line. It’s a full credit to the whole team because he’s getting older and not getting any faster – as a lot of us are.
“He wants it every day. People can have their opinions – should he be retired, should he not – but you can see an old boy enjoying it. If I leave him in for first lot and take him out for second lot, he’s charging the door down and it just shows how much he wants it.
“It’s one step at a time for this old boy and I’m not going to try and give him any lofty targets. We want people to enjoy him and see him. That’s why we took him to York, I felt that for the amount that he’s done in racing, he wasn’t being recognised to the same level in England.
“So going to York, Ascot and here, it’s for him.”
Watching people put aside their Pimms, down their pints and flock to the winner’s enclosure to cheer the ‘old boy’ in, it’s clear Charlie’s right. There is only one Rebel’s Romance.
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