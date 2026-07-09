There’s something gloriously decadent about a track which only opens for the summer months, bringing together beautiful surroundings, good racing and a fun crowd. Somehow, it finds the precarious middle ground between providing for the seasoned punter and encouraging the casual racegoer with an array of floral decoration, varied bars from base-level beer to roof-top champagne and unparalleled views – of what, you decide.

The pre-parade ring at the July Course is also unmatched. With access to the centre for everyone, it provides racegoers with the unique opportunity to mingle with racing’s great and good whilst nearly getting kicked by marauding two-year-olds. What’s not to like.

Anyone who reads my columns will know I delight in talking to everyone about everything, which left me in clover at a recent Newmarket Nights. I bumped into the set crew for Basement Jaxx in the pre-parade and found myself trying to explain the nuances of paddock watching – which quite frankly, when explained to a non-horse racing person, sound ridiculous.

“So you just pick the one that looks the nicest?” Yes, I suppose.

“Why does that one have a beard?” I had no answer - it was a filly and to be fair, she did have a beard.

Charlie Appleby also loves the July Course - he holds a whopping 35% strike rate over the last five years entering this year’s July Festival – but not as much as he loves Rebel’s Romance.

Adoring Rebel’s Romance is a team sport for Godolphin and every care is taken to ensure the evergreen eight-year-old has the perfect build-up to the Princess Of Wales’s Stakes. It’s not Dubai or America, but the same level of consideration and attention is piled on, only 3.9 miles away from home.