John Ingles previews Saturday's Grande Course de Haies d'Auteuil and expects the top French hurdling prize to be kept at home.

2.15 Auteuil - Racing TV Grande Course de Haies D'Auteuil Hurdle More than half of the field in Saturday’s Grande Course de Haies are trained outside France which adds plenty of interest to France’s championship hurdle race which has been won by British or Irish-trained horses eight times this century. But another sub-plot to the race is the ongoing rivalry between the top two French hurdlers, Theleme and Hermes Baie, who, with the added advantage of being on their home patch, have the form to make life difficult for the raiders. Theleme and Hermes Baie are both six-year-olds now but have had a well-established rivalry since their three-year-old days. On balance, Theleme has the better record of the pair in their numerous head-to-heads, though that wasn’t the case in this race last year when both were stepping up to three miles plus for the first time. Hermes Baie won well with Theleme beaten more than a dozen lengths into fourth, the only time in his career that he hasn’t finished in the first three. The cheekpieces that he wore for the first time on that occasion have been left off since. However, in the last 12 months, Theleme has reasserted himself as the best hurdler around Auteuil, having Hermes Baie back in second each time when running up a hat-trick of wins with top-class performances. Pick of those efforts came in the Group 1 Grand Prix d’Automne last November, in which he beat Hermes Baie by five lengths under a confident ride and, as that race is over three miles, that answered any stamina concerns which might have been raised by his showing in this contest last year.

Theleme was long odds-on to complete a four-timer in the Group 2 Prix Leon Rambaud last month but suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Goa Lil in an unsatisfactory race in which the winner soon established a clear lead. Theleme got to within three lengths of him at the line but, conceding almost a stone to Goa Lil, Theleme was the best horse at the weights and certainly shaped that way. Theleme’s defeat in his prep race was no disaster therefore, but it’s harder to be so forgiving of Hermes Baie’s lacklustre effort as he ran an uncharacteristically poor race, beaten around 25 lengths into fourth. That’s only the second time that he’s finished out of the first three in completed starts and now it’s his turn to be tried in cheekpieces. Goa Lil will no doubt force the pace again but he’s unlikely to get his own way in front quite so much as he did last time and he isn’t proven over this far either. But he has improved out of all recognition in the last 12 months as he finished only third of four in a handicap chase at Fontwell last May on his final start in Britain for Nigel Twiston-Davies. Still owned by his former trainer, he’s now trained in France by Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm and evidently much better suited by French hurdles than he was British fences. It will be a big surprise if any of the other French-trained runners are good enough to figure but there a few candidates from Ireland capable of picking up some place money at least.

Willie Mullins sends over a quartet of runners in a bid to win this for a sixth time. Paul Townend is on board Klassical Dream again in a bid to go one better than last year when they finished seven lengths second to Hermes Baie with Klassical Dream running right up to his best. Like last year, he comes here in good form after winning the Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown and is joined from that race by stablemate Asterion Forlonge who ran his best race since returning to hurdles, rallying to go down by half a length. The Donnelly colours are also carried by Haut En Couleurs who was last seen over the Grand National fences, finishing fourth in the Topham after being up with the pace for a long way. Apart from very different obstacles this time, he has stamina to prove too, while the same question marks apply to Kilcruit, he too reverting from fences – after a high-class effort to win a novices’ handicap easily at Punchestown – and going into the unknown distance-wise. Top staying hurdle form in Britain and Ireland has sometimes been good enough to beat the best French hurdlers but even at the top of his game Flooring Porter would have his work cut out against the likes of Theleme and Hermes Baie. Gavin Cromwell’s former dual Stayers’ Hurdle winner was only fourth in the latest renewal at Cheltenham and ran only respectably again when third in the Liverpool Hurdle last time.

Shark Hanlon’s stable star Hewick has proven his versatility, winning over American-style hurdles to win the Grand National Hurdle in New Jersey in the autumn and gaining his latest success back over fences in Britain in the Oaksey Chase at Sandown under Rachael Blackmore who keeps the ride. Stamina won’t be a problem for Hewick and he’s top-class over fences but this is much his biggest test as a hurdler and Auteuil’s invariably testing going has to be a major worry, too, for one who seemingly needs better ground. Emmet Mullins runs Noble Yeats in Sunday’s Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris but is represented here by more of an unknown quantity in Feronily who has had an unorthodox but rewarding campaign for a horse who only made his Rules debut in a bumper less than five months ago. Having just his second start over fences, he landed the Champion Novice Chase at Punchestown under a positive ride last time. He’s the hardest of these to pin down and it will be interesting to see what he can do pitched into this company. Sophie Leech is the only British-based trainer represented with Lucky One from her French satellite yard. He’s been an Auteuil regular since joining the stable around this time last year but looks outclassed stepping up from handicaps, his win in a good-quality contest last time coming off bottom weight. SELECTION: THELEME