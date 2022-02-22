Trained by Noel Meade and ridden by Mark Walsh, the six-year-old was returning to the smaller obstacles after running over fences twice this term, chasing home Cheltenham Festival contenders Ferny Hollow and Saint Sam.

Back over hurdles, Thedevilscoachman (4/1) travelled well throughout the two-mile-five-furlong trip for Walsh, as Ashdale Bob made a bold bid for victory from the front.

He was briefly headed by Grand Roi, but grabbed the lead back in the straight only for Walsh to produce his mount to challenge coming to the final flight in the feature Grade Two contest.

It looked as though Ashdale Bob might just hold on, but Thedevilscoachman was reeling him in with every stride and eventually shaded it by a head at the line.

Commander Of Fleet was a further nine and a half lengths back in third with leading Grand National contender Longhouse Poet unplaced after being sent off the 5/2 favourite.