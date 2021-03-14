The smell of Cheltenham: Betfair launch limited-edition candle

Is it the pint in the Arkle Bar? The roar as the tapes go up in the Sky Bet Supreme? The serenity of the pre-parade ring? The bacon sandwich to steady pre-racing nerves – and the stomach?

Well if it’s the smell Betfair have you covered.

They’ve commissioned a limited-edition candle to “smell-abrate” the four days.

The candle, hand poured in Wales by Neil Molloy at Wickman & co, starts your day with the scent of a bacon sandwich. It moves on through the signature pint of creamy stout before taking you to the racecourse itself.

There’s a layer with an aroma of saddle of leather to signify the horses in the paddock before revealing the scent of freshly cut grass as the runners head out on to the tracks. And just in case you wondered how it ends? Well a final layer is the unforgettable aroma of the races: horse manure!

The layers in full within the candle consist of, a bacon sandwich (pink), stout (white), saddle leather (black), grass (green) and horse manure (brown).

The candles are made from vegan soy wax and burn for 40-50 hours, lots of time for racing fans to enjoy the Cheltenham Festival at-home.

There are 200 of the Betfair limited edition Smell-tenham Scented Candles available. For the chance to get your own, please visit the Betfair website.

11-time Champion National Hunt Trainer, Paul Nicholls, said: “This is brilliant. Obviously, I will be able to attend the Festival this year but for so many racing enthusiasts the annual pilgrimage to the Cotswolds will be sorely missed. This candle is a really fun way of reminding fans of the greatest show on turf and what we can all look forward to next year when punters can return.”

Betfair Spokesman, Barry Orr, commented: “Of the five senses, the sense of smell is considered the most important for evoking memories. So, to celebrate this unusual year, we thought we’d have some fun and bring racing fans the chance to experience the smells of the festival in their very own living room. Racing broadcasters, ITV, have the four other senses covered, so this candle will complete the quintet beautifully.

“Visit Betfair’s Twitter page for the chance to get a limited-edition candle.”