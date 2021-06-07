Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
The Tin Man
The Tin Man - recovering after surgery

The Tin Man recovering after surgery

By Sporting Life
11:47 · MON June 07, 2021

Popular sprinter The Tin Man is on the mend after undergoing surgery on a career-ending leg injury sustained on the gallops.

The nine-year-old flag-bearer for the James Fanshawe stable fractured a cannonbone in a routine workout, and is recovering in Newmarket Equine Hospital.

The Tin Man was being prepared for a seventh season in action, albeit at a lower level than for most of a career which saw him win three Group Ones – the British Champions Sprint in 2016, the Diamond Jubilee (2017) and Haydock’s Sprint Cup (2018).

“He’s had an operation, and they’ve put three screws in his cannonbone – he took the operation well and he’s nice and comfortable,” said Fanshawe.

Oisin Murphy's brilliant commentary of the Cazoo Derby: As it happened!

“He’ll obviously be retired from racing. Long-term he’ll be fine – he’ll be able to find a new career. I don’t know what that will be, but I’m sure we’ll find something useful for him to do.

“He’s been an amazing horse for the yard, and I know we weren’t intending to race at the same level this year, but he seemed to still be enjoying his training – and thank goodness he’s been repairable.

“He won £1.2million and won nine races – three of which were Group Ones. He was one of the horses bought for the Fred Archer syndicate, and he’s a wonderful advert for that.”

Fanshawe’s Breeders’ Cup Filly & Turf winner, Audarya, is set to make her seasonal debut this month – in either the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot or the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

“She’s entered in the Prince Of Wales and she’s also in the Pretty Polly as well. We’ll see how she is in the next few days,” said the Newmarket handler. She seems in really good form and is really well.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content