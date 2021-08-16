Ben Linfoot reflects on the career of Palace Pier and, as is so often the case when a good Flat horse retires, wonders what might have been.

On the brochure it will say ‘exceptional miler’ and there are no arguments there. Palace Pier won five Group One races over the distance from seven goes, on ground ranging from ‘Heavy’ to ‘Good to Firm’. He did it round a bend, once, in his top-level breakthrough in the St James’s Palace Stakes and on a straight track four times at Ascot, Deauville and Newbury. You could also say he won the most group races by a horse that was 80% fit, if you believe his trainer, John Gosden. And it’s hard to think of a horse that has received more over-the-shoulder looks from Frankie Dettori in the heat of battle, even if Gosden would’ve preferred he’d done otherwise during what was to be his swansong in Saturday’s QEII. He had to dig deep on a couple of occasions, most notably during one of those 80-per-centers where sheer class got him through against Poetic Flare in France. On other occasions, like in the Lockinge, he was simply unstoppable as he cruised home a length-and-a-half clear of subsequent Group One winner Lady Bowthorpe - who was in turn five-and-a-half-lengths ahead of the third. Jonny G didn’t mind the over-the-shoulder glances so much that day.

Special racehorse! Palace Pier goes back-to-back in the Prix Jacques Le Marois 🌟

Good looking. High-class colt. Travelled well. Smooth headway. Quickened clear. All comments that were attributed to Palace Pier at various points in his career. Others included ‘having a weak miling division at his mercy’ and that was true until he faced this year’s top three-year-olds, Poetic Flare and Baaeed, winning one battle but not the other. Time may tell there was no shame in losing to the latter. Six from six in a career that has been going just over four months, Baaeed’s star is in the ascendency and he’s got all the potential to be a formidable force in 2022, both over a mile and 10 furlongs. William Haggas faces some tough decisions as to when he steps the son of Sea The Stars up in trip - he’s bred for it, but when he’s looking so good over a mile is there any need to try something new? Gosden, of course, had an identical dilemma with Palace Pier and I imagine there’ll be a tinge of regret that he didn’t run him over 1m2f. PP might’ve been by the outstanding miler Kingman, but on the dam’s side his was very much a mile and a quarter pedigree, with 10f horses like Bonfire and Tatweej being relations. On top of this he hit the line over a mile like a horse that would comfortably get further, so much so he might even have improved for a step up in trip. His trainer mentioned stepping up to 10 furlongs several times. The Juddmonte International was talked of just after he’d crossed the line in front in the Lockinge – but in the end Gosden had Mishriff for that and juggling the cream of his Clarehaven crop is something that he has become adept at over the years.

Circumstance was another reason for Palace Pier not being unleashed over 1m2f. A midsummer blood disorder saw him miss two months of the campaign and he returned in France for the Jacques Le Marois in August, where he was reportedly winning despite being undercooked, a situation that saw the Knavesmire project fall by the wayside. It’s a shame he didn’t tackle the new trip, though. Sons of Kingman have generally done well over 10 furlongs. Horses like Sangarius, Waldkonig, Headman, Wirko, Surfman, Candleford, Throne Hall and Father Of Jazz have all won for Kingman over a mile and a quarter and Palace Pier had all the attributes to excel over another 440 yards. It’s another case of being left wanting more. What a greedy bunch we are. Even the mighty Frankel didn’t escape the wrath of the thirsty racing fan. ‘He didn’t travel abroad. He didn’t run in the Derby. He didn’t try 1m4f. He didn’t run in the Arc. He could’ve dropped back for the July Cup. Yeah but how would he have got on in a Breeders’ Cup Classic?’ At least Palace Pier had three seasons in training, beating his sire who retired at three. Kingman’s brochure hasn’t suffered for any perceived lack of ambition or proven versatility and neither will Palace Pier’s. Kingman gets 10-furlong horses and it’s likely Palace Pier will, too. He’s off to Dalham Hall Stud and he’ll be hugely popular, as breeders hunt the next mile to 10-furlong superstar. Palace Pier could’ve been just that, but as it turned out he retires as an eight-furlong specialist and just outside the top 10 of Timeform’s top-rated milers this century. As you can see in the graphic (below), he’s in very good company. He’ll no doubt go down in history as a fantastic miler. I’m one of the greedy ones, however, and will remember him as a horse that could’ve been even more than that.

Palace Pier: Just outside the Timeform top 10 milers this century

