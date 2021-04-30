The Revenant back on Saturday in the Prix du Muguet at Saint-Cloud.

Francis-Henri Graffard’s stable star is running there in preference to the Lockinge at Newbury in a fortnight, with the trainer being put off by the current quick ground in Berkshire and the difficulties of overseas travel due to the pandemic.

He stated earlier this week, however, that The Revenant could still come to Royal Ascot, ground permitting.

The mud-lover concedes 4lb or more to eight rivals, including Jean-Claude Rouget’s Wally, winner of seven of his 11 races.

Andre Fabre fields four in Duhail, Alson, Tropbeau and last year’s French 2000 Guineas winner Victor Ludorum.

However, Fabre fears his Classic victor may need the run. He finished behind Mishriff twice after his Guineas win, but was well behind behind Persian King in the Prix du Moulin on his final start last September.

“He has had a longer winter break than some of mine,” said Fabre.

“He had been suffering with a back problem, we found out. So, he might be a bit short of work for a race like this.

“I’m not quite sure he’s good enough for the best Group Ones, going forward, and I’m not sure that he stays a mile and a quarter.

“I think he will run well and this will just put him right for the Prix d’Ispahan, which will be his next race.”