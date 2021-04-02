Mike Vince on the history of the Irish Grand National and some of the key players for 2021

Let no one be in any doubt - the Boylesports Irish National is the race they all want to win.

Easter Monday, and 24 fences around Fairyhouse, has been a fixture for generations, and with immortals like Arkle, Flyingbolt and Desert Orchid on the roll of honour, the history speaks for itself.

So what of the 2021 renewal?

The decision to switch Tiger Roll to Thursday’s Betway Bowl at Aintree and a clash with the likes of Native River, Clan Des Obeaux and Mister Fisher means the complexion of the race has changed, and the weights have rocketed by 11 pounds.

Liverpool on Thursday will be the shortest steeplechase distance Tiger will have contested since he was pulled-up in the Clonmel Oil Chase of 2017. Conversely, Monday’s race will be a real test of stamina.

There’s every chance one of the key statistics of the Irish National will end this year. Going into the race only one horse, Our Duke in 2017, has humped more than 11st to victory since 2000, and before riders' claims come in half the field are carrying at least that.

It’s also a remarkable race for dynasties.

Winning jockeys including all three Carberrys - Paul, Philip and Nina - on their home track, and both the Geraghty brothers also delighted the Meath locals by taking the spoils, while Ruby and Katie Walsh both rode winners. Father and daughter Dessie and Sandra Hughes celebrated being winning trainers too.

What other showpiece race on earth can match that?

And here’s another question... name the last three winning trainers, and there’s a clue, they were all winning it for the first time.

The answer... Jessie Harrington, Gordon Elliott and, in 2019, Willie Mullins. It’s a race where the small trainer has enjoyed success against the big names, and where novices have a good record.

That may be the reason why Paul Nolan has opted to run Latest Exhibition here under top weight rather than the Grade One novice on the same card.

For once connections can plan without worrying about his nemesis Monkfish, whose backside he has got very familiar with. Monkfish is being saved for Punchestown.

He may be favourite, but the market tells the story - umpteen have chances. Leading mare Augusta Gold, who won at the track in January has moved to new owners and swapped Mags Mullins for Willie, and Paul Townend has chosen to ride. It’s a race the Irish champion is yet to win.

Mullins runs five, Denise Foster and Joseph O’Brien both have four.

Foster’s runners are headed by Coko Beach, a first ride in the race for rising star Jordan Gainford, and Run Wild Fred. The pair were first and second in the Goffs Thyestes at Gowran in January on a day we rewrote the definition of ‘heavy’ going - the conditions on Monday will be very different.

And the O’Brien quartet include the week's big gamble, Sempo, second to a stablemate at Navan last time in a Grade Three novice, so going very much with the trends.

Jamie Codd, involved in what could be quite a battle with Patrick Mullins for the Irish champion amateur title, had been originally looking at an Easter starvation, facing making his lowest weight for a decade to ride The Big Dog, who squelched to an impressive win in the Punchestown Trial.

Tiger Roll's exit means Codd is in no danger of fading away and his mount has a real chance if he can go on the quicker ground. No male amateur has won this race in modern times.

There are others too - Off You Go, one of JP McManus’ usual string squad, is now trained by Robbie Burns while Charles Byrnes serves his suspension. Will he get the trip?

Enjoy D’Allen, another novice, is trained by Ciaran Murphy who took over the licence from Dot Love, who trained Liberty Counsel to win this in 2013.

And any short list has also got to include course and distance form. The first two home in the Porterstown Handicap Chase at the November Festival - a race boosted in value to compensate for last year’s National wipe-out saw Court Maid beat Brace Yourself - and they reoppose.

One final stat perhaps illustrates how wide-open this race traditionally is. Only two trainers have won it twice this century. Remember them? Mouse Morris and Jonjo O’Neill.

One thing's for sure, we’ll be adding new historic lines to the history of a race first run in 1870 and won that day by Sir Robert Peel. Six years later it was won by a horse, believe it or not, called Grand National.

A great history and a great race. Now comes the difficult bit... what wins?