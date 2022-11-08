Connections of The Platinum Queen are looking forward to seeing what she can achieve next season after a disappointing end to an otherwise excellent campaign at the Breeders’ Cup.

Richard Fahey’s filly won three of her first four starts in juvenile company before justifying the bold decision of the Middleham Park Racing team to supplement for the Nunthorpe at York by finishing second to the three years older Highfield Princess. The Platinum Queen subsequently sparked scenes of wild celebration in the ParisLongchamp winner’s enclosure with victory in last month’s Prix de l’Abbaye, but was unable to replicate that performance at Keeneland – trailing home 11th of the 12 runners in Friday’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. Tom Palin, racing manager for the owners, admits fears about her wide draw in stall 12 proved well founded – but rather than being caught up in the deflation of a fruitless trip Stateside, he is keen to reflect on a memorable year as a whole.

“Our task was made pretty hard before most of us got on a plane with that draw, 12 of 12, and unfortunately things just didn’t work out,” he said. “She is a bit one dimensional in that we kind of need to go forward and when you’re drawn that wide it does force your hand really and we just ended up getting involved in a speed battle. “The winner (Mischief Magic) was last after a furlong and I think the second (Dramatised) was third-last at that stage. The ones that were on the front end ended up pretty much bringing up the rear. “If we were drawn four and ended up on the rail and in the box seat she might have handled the bend a bit better and we might not have had to use as much horse early as we did. “Anything that could go wrong did go wrong, but at least so much went wrong you can easily put a line through it. It just wasn’t to be on the day.”