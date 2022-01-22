Ann Hamilton’s charge readily made up the ground in the home straight and was driven out after the final flight to beat the latter by five lengths.

The 4/7 favourite was given a cool ride by champion conditional Danny McMenamin, who was happy to sit several lengths behind last year’s winner Navajo Pass and Global Citizen for much of the way.

Handicap victories at this venue, Doncaster and Musselburgh had seen the seven-year-old’s mark rise from 138 to 156 – earning him a step up to Grade Two level for ‘The New One’ Unibet Hurdle.

Betfair and Paddy Power halved the winner to 25/1 for the Unibet Champion Hurdle, Sky Bet are 33s from the same price – and despite having doubts about the suitability of the undulating track at Cheltenham, connections will consider giving it a go.

Hamilton’s husband, Ian, said: “He couldn’t have done it any easier really. He was there to be shot at today, odds-on favourite, he had quite a bit to lose and not a lot to gain.

“He’s seven, his improving all the time. We bought him as three-mile chaser but he doesn’t stay, he’s a two-miler. I’m chuffed to bits with him. If someone will drive the box we’ll go (to Cheltenham)!

“The only thing is he’s been winning races here and at Musselburgh and they are flat tracks, Cheltenham is very undulating which will be different. I suppose we’ve got to give it a go.”

Ann Hamilton is of a similar mindset, adding: “The horses are very well this year, next year they might not be, things might go wrong, so we’ll probably have a go.

“It was quite a hard watch for a bit until they turned in from the bottom corner when Danny started to move up. He’s a lovely horse and he tries his best. If we’re going to go to Cheltenham this is the year to do it, when the horses are well.”