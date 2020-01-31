The Market Place: Sky Bet Movers, Price Boosts and Trader Tip

Check out all the Sky Bet market movers, Price Boosts plus a traders' tip.
Best Backed Selection - Dundalk 8.30 – Feather Step 11/2 from 25/1
Feather Step didn't show much in five starts for Dermot Weld but is all-the-rage on her first run for Denise Foster. She's four pounds lower than when last seen and the best-backed horse of the day with Sky Bet.
Catterick
1.30 – Apple Rock 7/1 from 12/1
2.00 – Getaway North 13/8 from 5/2
3.05 – Mance Raydar 15/2 from 10/1
Lingfield
1.10 – Pentimento 5/1 from 13/2
3.15 – Kommodity Kid 8/1 from 14/1
4.20 – Harbour Quay 9/1 from 16/1
Chepstow
1.50 – Mario De Pail 15/8 from 5/2
2.20 – Walk In The Mill 13/8 from 2/1
2.55 – Louse Talk 11/2 from 8/1
3.25 – Storm Home 8/1 from 16/1
4.30 – Honor Grey 8/1 from 12/1
Newcastle
4.15 – Matewan 13/8 from 9/4
4.45 – Amor Fati 5/1 from 11/1
5.45 – Silver Dust 5/1 from 9/1
6.45 – Waitaki 9/4 from 9/2
Dundalk
5.00 – Birkenhead 10/3 from 9/1
5.30 – Saga Bolton 9/2 from 9/1
6.30 – Red Bloodedcruiser 12/1 from 28/1
8.30 – Feather Step 11/2 from 25/1
13.50 Chepstow - Eden Du Houx
14.10 Lingfield- - King's Advice
15.40 Catterick- - Alohamora
18.15 Newcastle- - Castlehill Retreat
19.00 Dundalk- - Mr Mooj
Chepstow 16.00 – Shaughnessy
Showed plenty of ability in 2 bumper efforts last season before getting his head in front with a clear cut success at Towcester despite displaying clear signs of greenness. Form of that victory has been greatly franked with both the 2nd & 3rd going onto much better things. Ran a respectable 3rd on seasonal/chase debut where once again he Indicated he’d be a stayer to follow before struggling when finding things happening too quickly last time out on an unsuitable track. With the combination of being upped in distance, a slight drop in the weights and a stern test of stamina on ground that suits a big run is fully expected today.