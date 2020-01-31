The Market Place: Sky Bet Movers, Price Boosts and Trader Tip

Feather Step didn't show much in five starts for Dermot Weld but is all-the-rage on her first run for Denise Foster. She's four pounds lower than when last seen and the best-backed horse of the day with Sky Bet.

Showed plenty of ability in 2 bumper efforts last season before getting his head in front with a clear cut success at Towcester despite displaying clear signs of greenness. Form of that victory has been greatly franked with both the 2nd & 3rd going onto much better things. Ran a respectable 3rd on seasonal/chase debut where once again he Indicated he’d be a stayer to follow before struggling when finding things happening too quickly last time out on an unsuitable track. With the combination of being upped in distance, a slight drop in the weights and a stern test of stamina on ground that suits a big run is fully expected today.