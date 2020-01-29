The Market Place: Sky Bet Movers, Price Boosts and Trader Tip

Racing
Find out all about the day's main markets movers and Sky Bet Price Boosts
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
16:56 · January 29, 2020 · 2 min read

All today's market movers from Sky Bet.

Market Movers

Best Backed - 14.20 Down Royal – So Near So Farhh

8
So Near So Farhh52
510-8OR: 93D
12/1
T: C A McBratneyJ: A W Short (3)
Last RunWatch last race

SO NEAR SO FARHH is a decent staying handicapper on the level but has shown only moderate form over hurdles so far. However she makes her handicap debut here and clearly improvement is expected. She's the best-backed horse of the day with Sky Bet and has more than halved in price.

Newcastle

13.10 Paper Promise 11/4 from 5/1

14.10 Capard King 10/3 from 6/1

15.10 Voila Eric 6/1 from 8/1

15.40 Aengus 14/1 from 18/1

Down Royal

13.20 Outside The Ring 15/2 from 12/1

14.20 So Near So Farhh 4/1 from 10/1

15.20 Fivecardstud 10/1 from 14/1

Southwell

Alpha Tauri 11/1 from 18/1

17.25 Captain Dion 8/1 from 16/1

19.25 Mulzim 5/1 from 7/1

Price Boosts

13.40 Newcastle – The Wolf

17.55 Southwell – Wasntexpectingthat

13.20 Down Royal – Belfast Banter

Trader Tip

6
Voila Ericb28
811-4OR: 92
15/2
T: M ScudamoreJ: Brendan Powell
Last RunWatch last race

Today’s selection is Voila Eric. The very lightly raced eight-year-old, who hasn’t shown his full potential during a stop-start career, was pulled-up on his chasing debut. However he improved on his last run at Warwick in December, racing handily and looking to have a chance until fading badly on the run in. Today’s drop back in trip will suit and he’s a likely improver.

Most Read Racing

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

