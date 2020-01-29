The Market Place: Sky Bet Movers, Price Boosts and Trader Tip

Best Backed - 14.20 Down Royal – So Near So Farhh

SO NEAR SO FARHH is a decent staying handicapper on the level but has shown only moderate form over hurdles so far. However she makes her handicap debut here and clearly improvement is expected. She's the best-backed horse of the day with Sky Bet and has more than halved in price.

Newcastle

13.10 Paper Promise 11/4 from 5/1

14.10 Capard King 10/3 from 6/1

15.10 Voila Eric 6/1 from 8/1

15.40 Aengus 14/1 from 18/1

Down Royal

13.20 Outside The Ring 15/2 from 12/1

14.20 So Near So Farhh 4/1 from 10/1

15.20 Fivecardstud 10/1 from 14/1

Southwell

Alpha Tauri 11/1 from 18/1

17.25 Captain Dion 8/1 from 16/1

19.25 Mulzim 5/1 from 7/1

Price Boosts

13.40 Newcastle – The Wolf

17.55 Southwell – Wasntexpectingthat

13.20 Down Royal – Belfast Banter