The Market Place: Sky Bet Movers, Price Boosts and Trader Tip

All today's market movers from Sky Bet.
Market Movers
Best Backed - 14.20 Down Royal – So Near So Farhh
SO NEAR SO FARHH is a decent staying handicapper on the level but has shown only moderate form over hurdles so far. However she makes her handicap debut here and clearly improvement is expected. She's the best-backed horse of the day with Sky Bet and has more than halved in price.
Newcastle
13.10 Paper Promise 11/4 from 5/1
14.10 Capard King 10/3 from 6/1
15.10 Voila Eric 6/1 from 8/1
15.40 Aengus 14/1 from 18/1
Down Royal
13.20 Outside The Ring 15/2 from 12/1
14.20 So Near So Farhh 4/1 from 10/1
15.20 Fivecardstud 10/1 from 14/1
Southwell
Alpha Tauri 11/1 from 18/1
17.25 Captain Dion 8/1 from 16/1
19.25 Mulzim 5/1 from 7/1
Price Boosts
13.40 Newcastle – The Wolf
17.55 Southwell – Wasntexpectingthat
13.20 Down Royal – Belfast Banter
Trader Tip
Today’s selection is Voila Eric. The very lightly raced eight-year-old, who hasn’t shown his full potential during a stop-start career, was pulled-up on his chasing debut. However he improved on his last run at Warwick in December, racing handily and looking to have a chance until fading badly on the run in. Today’s drop back in trip will suit and he’s a likely improver.