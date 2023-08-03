The Horse Watchers: Reflections and running plans

Martin Dixon of the Horse Watchers provides an update on the latest running plans for the team, including Rhoscolyn, who returned to winning ways at Goodwood, and Raasel, who was an excellent third in Group 2 company last time.

Rhoscolyn It was really good to get his head in front and build on the promise of his run at Beverley. He kind of deserved that because he's knocked on the door that many times over the years and it was tremendous to get his season, and career, back on track because the first half of the year, no doubt, was very disappointing. To see him get his head in front for the first time in a long time, and to do it at a nice meeting, was excellent for everyone involved. We ran him again quickly in the Golden Mile and it's easy to just put a line through that run - he barely had a race. He met all sorts of trouble from the back of the field in a race not many got into, he had a bad draw, no luck and you can forget that. The horse he beat on the Wednesday, Wobwobwob, came out and finished third in the Great St Wilfrid on Saturday, coming home first of the standside group, so that was a bit of a boost to the Goodwood form. We know that he's still a well-handicapped horse who can hopefully build on it again. There are a couple of races at Goodwood next weekend and, given his record at that track, I'd be surprised if we didn't take him there providing the ground doesn't get very fast.

Raasel The Tuesday was frustrating as he just ended up in a horrible position through the race, saw too much daylight and was too far out in the middle of the track, and it all went wrong. It's frustrating when you consider how he went on to perform on the Friday, finishing third in a Group 2 over the same course and distance. It kind of underlines that if things had played out differently in the handicap he'd have gone very close to winning that. As it was, he produced the form on the Friday and it was really good to get him back competitive at that sort of level, picking up some nice prize-money again. The handicapper has put him up to 107 on the back of that which makes things a bit trickier in terms of placement, but it's fully understandable given he was third in a Group 2. The likely target is the Beverley Bullet which is on Saturday week. It's a race we'd like to win and it's the right level for him, down to listed company again. Growing up that was mine and Chris's local track so we'd love to win it. You're going to need the right draw and a bit of luck and everything you need in sprint races, but if he had things go his way in a race like that I'd say it should be the right sort of level for him. Painters Palette He's bounced back with a win at Redcar. We said in the last update that it was easy to forgive his Ascot effort and we always felt that he was a horse who would improve again before the end of the year, and he showed us that at Redcar. He behaved himself really well in the preliminaries, which is important with this horse that he stays nice and calm beforehand and during the race. Ali [Rawlinson] gave him a lovely ride as he got him relaxed just in behind the pace and delivered him with a strong run. I thought he was well on top of a well-handicapped Redcar specialist in Give It Some Teddy in second and the signs are that it's a decent piece of form of its type. He now qualifies for the straight mile series final at Redcar and that's good prize-money and will be a target for him in early-October. There's time to run him somewhere in between should we wish to, but certainly we'll have an eye on that final in October. Goldsmith I thought he ran really well again. The surface was very deep at Kempton because they put down a load of new Polytrack and it was the first meeting since they'd done that. Even though they went a good gallop it wasn't easy to make up ground from off the pace and we felt like he did really well. Everything that beat him sat further forward than he was and he finished off his race well but ultimately was positioned a bit far back for the way the track was riding. It was also a much higher grade than he needs to run in. It was a good, competitive 0-85 and he is eligible for a lower grade of race than that. We were very pleased with his run and we still have every confidence he's a horse that will give us plenty of enjoyment.

Intervention He came back from a break at Wolverhampton but five furlongs was too short for him and he got too far back. He finished off his race like he's come back from his break in good form so he'll be stepped up in trip next time and we'll try and find a race for him. Mobashr He ended up a long way back at Windsor and he made a bit of a promising move halfway up the straight but flattened out a little bit. The modest tempo of the race coupled with his position at a track which doesn't really suit horses ridden that way worked against him and I would say he's a horse that's still in good form. I'd say we'll probably drop him back to seven furlongs next time and hope the pace is a stronger one. He might go to Carlisle on Wednesday which should be a better set-up for him. Starshiba He has an option at Kempton and Chelmsford this week and is likely to run in one or the other. The Kempton race would qualify him for the London Mile final. He got withdrawn at the start at Haydock since our latest update which was a bit frustrating as it was a qualifier for the London Mile final. He could have a busy few weeks with Kempton or Chelmsford this week and then the Racing League the following week back at Newcastle where he has developed a really good record.

Nasim He will be having his final run for us and goes to Chelmsford back over the course and distance he was successful over earlier in the year. He didn't stay last time out so dropping back in trip should be a positive and we'll hope for a good run on his final start for us. Glory And Honour He won for us on his final start at Wolverhampton and was sold at the Doncaster Goffs Sale to Sam England and Ursa Major Racing for £13,000. I believe they plan to go back jumping with him and we wish new connections the best of luck with Glory And Honour who I'm sure will provide plenty of fun like he did for us. Greenwich He is still very much a work in progress, and is a big, raw horse that will be better in his four-year-old season when we hope he will flourish. We were pleased with his run at Ayr where the ground suited him better than it had at Doncaster on his first start and he'll be better next year. And one to note at York We won't have any runners at York this week but I'm looking forward to the meeting and there's a horse in the nursery on Wednesday of Richard Fahey’s called Blue Prince that I’m interested in. He created a very big impression on me last time with a win over course and distance.

