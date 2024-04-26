The Horse Watchers preview | Martin Dixon analysis

Martin Dixon of the Horse Watchers gives his views on the team's chances ahead of a busy weekend for the ownership group.

Nights Over Egypt 13:23 Doncaster (Friday)

We picked him up cheaply last year - he only cost 1,500 guineas - so to have got a win out of him is really good. Last time when he won at Thirsk he dropped to six furlongs but it was very testing ground and he's not a natural, all-speed sprint horse, so for him to run over six it has got to be very testing. The ground won't be as testing at Doncaster so going back up a furlong won't be a bad thing. Becky [Menzies, trainer] reports that he's really come out of his race well and he seems to be ready to rock and roll and run again. It's the right grade, the right trip under the conditions and, judging by the lower draws being advantaged at the Lincoln meeting a month ago, we'd like to think stall 1 won't be a hindrance. He should run a big race. We're only just getting going with him and he had form off a higher rating as a two-year-old so there's still a bit of scope in his handicap mark.

Rhoscolyn 14:45 Haydock (Saturday)

It's a quick turnaround for Rhoscolyn but he seems fine after his race last Saturday. This is a high-value handicap over seven furlongs on heavy ground and those are ideal circumstances for him, and he's won at the track before. Whether he's in absolutely tip-top form at this early part of the season is debatable but he ran a solid comeback at Thirsk in a race he didn't have much chance in at the weights. This is more suitable back in a handicap and it will give us a gauge as to his current form. He took a bit of time to find his feet last season so whether as an older horse he needs a bit more racing to thrive we'll have to wait and see, but if he's in top form the conditions are right for him to run well.

Escarpment 16:20 Leicester (Saturday)

The big angle with Escarpment is that there's a reasonable chance he might be a better horse on turf, particularly on testing ground which he handled when running really well in a Newbury maiden. He didn't stay the trip at Chelmsford last time as he was far too keen early on. Here he's in the bottom grade of handicap he can run in, ground conditions should suit him well and with that in mind we're hopeful of a good run. He ran well in the visor when third at Kempton and a combination of soft ground and headgear is something we've been keen to try for a while.

He won well at Kempton last time. This will be his first run on the grass for quite a while but he has form on soft ground so conditions should be right. Mark [Loughnane, trainer] has had this race in mind since he won at Kempton. He's gone up to a rating of 64 but he's eligible to run in a 0-60 because the entries were made for this race on Monday and his new mark wasn't through, so he's running in a lower grade. He can be a little bit quirky and needs the right type of ride - he wants holding on to, riding patiently and delivering quite late. We think the conditions are right and we like his draw in stall 6 which could put him on the right part of the track for Leicester on soft ground.

Helter Skelter 17:15 Ripon (Saturday)

He ran such a promising race when sixth in the Spring Mile at Doncaster where he went clear and looked the best horse at the weights for 90% of the race, and we were impressed by how he picked up on the ground. Testing ground seems to be pretty important to him. Having run him on the all-weather on his first start back, there was a lot more encouragement with how he shaped in the Spring Mile as he quickened ahead of the field and clocked some fast sectional times, but probably used his petrol a bit early and then didn't help himself by hanging to his left. We feel that the hanging was inexperience on a big, open track, it's not something we're too concerned about. The ground is right for him, he's off a very low weight and is partnered by Joanna Mason who is riding out of her skin at the moment. He's got stall 1, it looks like a nice set up for him and we feel like he's a well-handicapped horse with conditions to suit. As long as he handles the track, and going right-handed doesn't prove to be a negative, he should have a good chance of being in the money. We had a decision to make about whether to stay at a mile or drop to seven furlongs, but we wanted to see him at a mile again as we feel like had he not made his effort so early at Doncaster he'd have seen his race out better, so we didn't think it was completely to do with the trip. But it is in our minds that we could well drop back to seven furlongs at some point, so that's a minor concern for Saturday. He will probably be declared for Ayr on Monday as well and we'll consider that depending on how he comes out of his race.

Goldsmith 15:30 Wetherby (Sunday)

This is likely to be Goldsmith's last start for us. Alice [Haynes, trainer] has done a very good job with him and he's had a good all-weather season, sneaking into the top 20 for the ARC all-weather bonus money. The ground might be a bit softer at Wetherby than he'd ideally like but the race has been the plan since the all-weather season finished. He's a horse that works really well and needs a strong pace to aim at, but if he gets a good gallop and handles conditions he's not handicapped out of things.

Intervention 16:50 Southwell (Sunday)

He ran another excellent race behind a very progressive rival at Kempton on his most recent start. Six furlongs on the all-weather is his optimum, particularly around a bend. This is a good-value handicap and bound to be competitive but you can always count on Intervention to run his usual honest race. He's had a hugely successful winter, winning more than £100,000 in prize-money with the ARC bonuses included. He's an example of what we're trying to do in terms of finding opportunities for horses to win as much prize-money as they are capable of doing. He's been so tough and consistent right the way through the last six months, and it's hard to believe that a horse who started off the all-weather season rated in the '70s and having gone a long time without a win has got to the point of winning multiple races and proving better than ever. But he's really thrived on a busy schedule, he seems to love racing. He's the winningmost horse in the Horse Watchers' colours.

Zozimus 17:25 Southwell (Sunday)

At Chelmsford last time the race went wrong through the first two furlongs. We popped out forward wanting a lead but nothing wanted to go on, and nothing came across him, so he saw loads of daylight and took off and pulled far too hard. And Dan Muscutt, his jockey, had to just roll with him. Zozimus ended up using far too much petrol and the whole race just went wrong for him. He's been a frustrating horse but he does have quite a lot of ability and he's coming down to a point in the handicap that when he does everything in the right manner he is more than well enough handicapped to win soon.