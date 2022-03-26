With it being Doncaster, the Curragh's first meeting of the year and Dubai World Cup night at Meydan on Saturday, Laura Joy picks out the pedigrees to watch.

The wait is over and our need for speed is about to be satisfied. The international scene has warmed us up but after four long months and twenty days, our own hallowed turf will be graced once again. The last Saturday in March brings with it the pinnacle of the UAE Carnival with the Dubai World Cup whilst closer to home the famous ‘Lincoln’ handicaps get the Irish and British racing seasons off the mark. With so much high-class action on the cards, here are a few pedigree pointers to add to your interest. Toy to make it 8 from 8 for You’resothrilling?

Nestled away in the lush green paddocks of Coolmore in Tipperary, Blue Hen You’resothrilling is grazing peacefully whilst her 8th foal to race bids to give her a perfect 8 winners from 8 foals on Saturday. Representing the Ballydoyle powerhouse, Toy placed on her only start at 2, and is fancied to go one better in a maiden for 3yo fillies at the Curragh. Seven siblings, all by Galileo, have gone before her with six winning stakes and all seven winning black type. Her illustrious siblings include Classic winners Marvellous, Gleneagles and Joan Of Arc whilst Happily won two Group 1s and placed in the Irish 1000 Guineas. Toy has big shoes to fill to emulate her siblings. Pedigrees really don’t get better than her, so make sure you tune in at 2.31pm. Destined for bigger and better days, it won’t surprise anyone to see this filly lining up in the 2022 Classics in due course.

The Group horse in the handicap?

The most overused phrase in advance of any major handicap so how do you crack it? Pedigree of course. Mujtaba (Dubawi – Majmu by Redoute’s Choice) is a son of the most expensive sire in Great Britain in Dubawi and his connections know a thing or two about winning a Lincoln with traininer William Haggas bidding to win it for the 5th time. Mujtaba boasts a classy pedigree that suggests he has every chance of blossoming into the Group horse in this handicap. His dam is by Redoute’s Choice, an Australian son of Danehill who was Champion Broodmare sire in Australia from 2017 to 2021. Redoute’s Choice stood in France in 2013 and 2014 where he failed to have the same impact on our shores. However he did produce Mujtaba’s connections’ super staying mare Enbihaar during his short visit. More importantly, Mujtaba’s dam Majmu was a Champion racemare for Mike de Kock in South Africa. Her remarkable race record shows Graded wins from 5.5f -7f, two Grade 1s over a mile as well as placing in Grade 1 company over a mile and a quarter. Mujtaba made light of his opening handicap mark of 90 in his 3rd win from 3 starts and he’s yet to blot his copybook. Dubawi’s stock are typically hardy and ready for a battle and on pedigree there is nothing to fault for this lightly raced gelding. EXPERT EYE

Expert Eye gets up late to land the Breeders' Cup Mile

The Brocklesby is always an exciting affair as the most precocious juveniles of 2022 emerge with every first season stallion master eagerly checking entries for representatives. Any new sire from Juddmonte will always garner intrigue and Expert Eye is no different. As a son of emerging sire of sires Acclamation, the sire who gifted us Dark Angel as well as Champion 2020 First Crop Sire Mehmas, this Grade 1 winner has 92 two-year-olds on the ground and no doubt his team will be delighted with such early representation on the track. Early success is crucial for encouraging mare owners to have faith in a new stallion. I Still Have Faith (Expert Eye x The Thrill Is Gone by Bahamian Bounty) is out of winning 2yo The Thrill Is Gone, a daughter of Group 1 winning 2yo Bahamian Bounty so there’s precocity all over Ian Williams’ charge. The Brocklesby tends to be a mad dash and The Thrill Is Gone’s pedigree gives sufficient encouragement to believe this colt should have plenty of natural pace. There is speed all over her page – she’s a half-sister to 6f G1 winner Muarrab as well as sire Bungle Inthejungle who is a proven source of precocity. Who can forget three year old filly Winter Power blazing down the Knavesmire in last season’s G1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York. SIOUX NATION Odd-on favourite for Champion First crop sire Sioux Nation is represented at the first opportunity this Saturday. Jessica Harrington has declared Ocean Quest (Sioux Nation – Gold Zain by Aqlaam) for the first 2yo maiden of the Irish season at the Curragh on Saturday. There is certainly strength in numbers and with 158 registered foals in Sioux Nation’s first crop, that has played it’s role in his early favouritism. That said, as a Group 1 winning juvenile by the much-lamented Scat Daddy, Sioux Nation is far from a one trick pony. His first yearlings averaged at €52,705, bred off a €12,500 fee, all the signs are in his favour. Ocean Quest has a lot to like in her pedigree too apart from her new sire. Her winning dam Gold Zain’s first foal Rhythm Of Zain (Dragon Pulse) won 3 of his 8 starts as a two year old and made his debut as early as April. Gold Zain herself is a half-sister to Who Knows (2019 f by Siyouni) – a Group 3 winning 2yo in France in 2021.

INTO MISCHIEF Who is Into Mischief? Champion sire in America is a good place to start. His meteoric rise to the top of the North American stallion roster has been nothing short of remarkable. His first publicised fee in 2010 of just $10,000 to a 2022 fee of $250,000 is a fraction of the tale. His second career got off to a dream start with Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner Goldencents, and he never looked back. One of most reliable ways to measure a sire’s capabilities is to bear comparison between achievement and opportunity. For Into Mischief, the writing was on the wall from a very early stage – his achievements were certainly outstripping his opportunity and a $10,000 stud fee was soon a distant memory. His pedigree was to receive another boost via the exploits of his Champion sister Beholder (Henny Hughes) as well as first season sire and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner Mendelssohn (Scat Daddy). Unsurprisingly the Americans are reluctant to let his progeny escape their grasp – his yearling average has surpassed $400,000 for the last two consecutive years. It’s rare we get to see them racing outside America so make sure you catch this highly talented pair on the Dubai World Cup card. Man Of Promise (Into Mischief – Involved by Speightstown) is heavily fancied for the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint, but what is it that makes him so fast? A $170,000 Keeneland September yearling, he was bred to for speed. His dam is a daughter of the spectacular Grade 1 winning sprinter Speightstown. 24 years young, Speightstown was a typical sprinter, late maturing and showing his best form as an older, stronger horse. He appears to have passed on these traits to Man Of Promise who has taken a giant leap forward into Group company as a five year old. Out of a sprinter showing form from 5f to 7f, Man Of Promise has speed coursing through his pedigree. It will be no surprise if he maintains his upward curve in Group 1 company. Life Is Good (Into Mischief – Beach Walk by Distorted Humor), favoured for the Dubai World Cup, has done very little wrong in his career to date. 6 wins including the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile and Pegasus World Cup from just 7 starts, his early gate gusto, powerful stride and high cruising speed make for a breath-taking spectacle every time he graces us with his talent on the track. Commanding $525,000 from Maverick International and China Horse Club as a Keeneland September yearling, apart from an outstanding physical what was it about Life Is Good? He’s out of a mare by Distorted Humor who is no stranger to success as a broodmare sire. He has 641 daughters at stud who have produced 122 Stakes winners between them for a 4% success rate. What’s more, when you put Into Mischief with daughters of Distorted Humor, they combine for a whopping 13% Stakes winners to foals of racing age. It’s impossible to predict a horse having talent like Life Is Good, but with dual Grade 1 winner Diamondrella featuring further down the page, his breeders Gary and Mary West certainly gave themselves a good chance of getting a Champion when they sent Beach Walk to Into Mischief.