It follows then that the Manor Farm Stables I visited for the first time today is a very different yard to the one I grew up with.

However, the record now shows that Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott have snared that prize 10 times between them since Nicholls last collected the trophy, with Nicky Henderson taking the spoils on the other two occasions. The record also shows that Nicholls walked away from the Festival empty-handed in 2021, failing to saddle a winner at the meeting for the first time since 2002.

If you’d told Nicholls then that he wouldn’t win the Leading Trainer Award at the Cheltenham Festival for at least another 12 years, I’m sure he would have laughed at you, such was his dominance of the biggest prizes in the sport at the time.

Indeed, I’m reliably informed that many a big-race success has been toasted here over the years. I can only assume that record bar sales were achieved during the 2009 Cheltenham Festival, a week in which Nicholls won the Leading Trainer Award for the fourth year in succession with five wins, including a second Queen Mother Champion Chase for Master Minded, a first World Hurdle for Big Buck’s and a second Gold Cup for Kauto Star.

A photo of Kauto Star jumping the final fence en route to his first Gold Cup success in 2007 takes pride of place on another wall at Manor House Inn, though whether it brings back happier memories of the race itself or the party that followed for Team Nicholls is perhaps open to debate.

Everywhere you look there is a painting or a photograph to bring back memories of those golden days. At the table where I had breakfast, for example, I found myself in the best of company with detailed portraits of Denman and Kauto Star adorning the walls either side, racing royalty looking proudly on as current members of the Nicholls string strolled happily by the window.

That sense of anticipation only grew after a two-night stay at the Manor House Inn. Situated just five minutes down the road from the hallowed ground of the Paul Nicholls yard, the Manor House Inn is as much a shrine to remind you of the achievements of past Ditcheat champions as it is a good place to rest your head.

For a man who fell in love with National Hunt racing as a teenager, around the time Kauto Star and Denman were banging heads in the Gold Cup and Big Buck’s was sweeping all before him as a staying hurdler, a trip to Manor Farm Stables in Ditcheat had long been on the bucket list.

No longer is the morning a parade of so-called bankers for the championship races at the Festival – in fact, only the 11-year-old Politologue, who is likely to be retired at the end of the season, will be in action for Nicholls in one of the four feature events at the meeting, when attempting to regain the Champion Chase crown he won in 2020.

One thing which remains the same, however, is the Nicholls that you get. Perhaps not as bullish as in previous years given the relative lack of ammunition, but still straight-talking, realistic and not content with going to the Festival just to take part. Having saddled 35 runners at the meeting in 2009, his team this year will probably number around a dozen.

So, it’s time for me to take a leaf from the Nicholls playbook and get straight to the point – which of that dozen provides the 12-times champion trainer with his best chance of a winner at the Festival?

Common consensus would have you believe that Bravemansgame – favourite for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – is the horse in question and, in a rare glimpse of the bullish Nicholls we all know and love, he is in no mood to put you off.

“Bravemansgame is a fantastic-looking horse that has done everything right,” Nicholls said. “We got put in our place last year by Bob Olinger well and truly, but he still ran well.

“He has won four from four. He won that handicap very nicely at Newbury the other day and is rated 164 which is a high mark for a novice. He does everything nicely – he has got class and he jumps. A lot of horses can be big and good but, if they don’t jump fences, they never fulfil their potential. If you can jump like him then they have got a chance of fulfilling their potential.

“I’d like to think next season he would be a serious contender for the King George and Gold Cup. He is a lovely horse and has a lovely chance next week.”

Nicholls once again stresses that the comparison he made between Bravemansgame and Denman at one stage last year was taken out of context, but he will be happy enough if the end result this season is a fourth victory for the stable in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase. Denman won that race by 10 lengths back in 2007, with visual evidence also appearing on the walls of the Manor House Inn.

“When I first compared Bravemansgame to Denman, he’d just won the Challow, as Denman had,” Nicholls added. “He’s rated higher now than Denman was after he won the Brown Advisory. There’s a lot of similarities in terms of what they’ve done, but you can’t compare generations really.

“He can only beat what’s put in front of him. It doesn’t mean that one is better than the other, but he’s certainly gone the right way anyway. Denman probably never had as much boot as this horse. He was an out-and-out galloper and stayer, whereas this horse has plenty of speed.

“He’s just a lovely horse who has that class. We don’t need to make comparisons with anything else, we’ll see what the future brings.”

And what about Stage Star, a leading contender for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle who appears to have a very bright future himself? Unbeaten in three appearances over hurdles to date, Stage Star has followed the same path to the Festival as both Bravemansgame and Denman, notably running out an authoritative winner of the Challow Novices’ Hurdle on his latest outing.

Can he succeed where that pair failed by winning at the meeting as a novice hurdler?

“Stage Star was a good bumper horse last year and was always going to be a better horse this year,” Nicholls said. “He’s won all three of his novice hurdles and you just wouldn’t know how good he might be.

“He was ready to go to Exeter a fortnight ago, but the ground was so heavy that day and I didn’t want to give him a hard race, so we’ve just kept him nice and fresh. He had a piece of work at Wincanton 10 days ago and went very nicely with Monmiral.

“He’s probably one of our best chances of the week, I would say, and whatever happens he’ll be a lovely horse to go chasing next season. He will probably follow the same route as Bravemansgame over fences – if he is as good as Bravemansgame we would be really happy.”

With Stage Star, Bravemansgame and Politologue all running in the space of two hours, the second day of the Cheltenham Festival could prove to be a pivotal afternoon for Nicholls, particularly with Dan Skelton and Nicky Henderson snapping at his heels in the trainers’ championship.

Nicholls currently has a lead of around £375,000 over Skelton and around £430,000 over Henderson, but that pair both have strong contenders to run in some of the most valuable races run at the Festival. If Shishkin were to win the Champion Chase, for example, Henderson would wipe out more than half of that deficit in one fell swoop.

Nicholls joked on Racing TV’s Luck On Sunday last weekend that he hopes the Irish win everything at Cheltenham to prevent Skelton and Henderson making too many inroads. He reiterates that he made the comment with his tongue firmly in cheek, whilst acknowledging that it’s a very real possibility given how strong the Irish battalion is likely to be once again.