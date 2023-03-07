The Big Dog is firmly on course for the Randox Grand National on April 15 following a successful racecourse schooling session at Navan.

Aintree has been the plan for Peter Fahey’s charge since winning both the Munster National and Troytown Handicap Chase in the early part of the season and he continued his fine campaign by putting in a respectable performance in the Welsh National at Christmas, finishing third with the burden of top weight. Handed a Grade One assignment in the Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival, the 10-year-old was in the process of running arguably a career best when taking a fall at the second last. Given a clean bill of health in the aftermath of his Leopardstown outing, The Big Dog is now deep into his preparation for the Merseyside marathon, where he has a mark of 160 and set to carry 11st 5lb.