Timeform's best two-year-olds of 2021 and key Royal Ascot runners

Tony McFadden reveals the state of play among this season's two-year-olds with an eye on Royal Ascot

It won't come as a shock to learn that Timeform's leading juvenile colt and filly are based in the same yard in Tipperary. You would be mistaken, however, if assuming they are in the care of Aidan O'Brien. Fozzy Stack, based less than ten miles away from Ballydoyle, is responsible for the standard-setters in the juvenile division this season in the shape of Castle Star (Timeform rating 105p) and Hermana Estrella (103p) - both by Coolmore stallion Starspangledbanner, incidentally. The colt Castle Star came up just short on his first couple of starts, showing plenty of promise on both occasions, but he has been hugely impressive on his last two outings. He showed a fine burst of pace to win a five-furlong listed race at the Curragh and he raised his game another notch in the six-furlong Marble Hill Stakes - a Group 3 contest - at the same course last weekend. The Marble Hill looked like a strong affair, featuring six previous winners, but Castle Star proved in a league of his own, again impressing with how powerfully he moved into contention before quickly settling matters. That was the best performance seen in the juvenile division so far this season, and a Royal Ascot raid is now under consideration. Stack said: "We'll see how Castle Star is over the next ten days or so. He's well after the race - he bounces out of his races to be fair - so we'll see how we are closer to the time. He's favourite for the Coventry so it's high up the list - further down the line we're thinking about the Phoenix Stakes so we'll work back from that."

Castle Star could be set for a trip to Royal Ascot

However, Royal Ascot is not on the agenda at this stage for Hermana Estrella, who burst on to the scene earlier this month by winning a Group 3 on debut at Naas. Stack said: "Hermana Estrella is a big filly - she's still growing a bit - and it's unlikely that she'll go for the Albany, we'll probably go for the Airlie Stud Stakes on Irish Derby weekend. It gives her a bit more time and she's won a Group 3 already." Stack, who took over the licence after his father, Tommy, retired at the end of 2016, acknowledges he’s in a fortunate position to have two juveniles of such rare ability, but he will be finding out the true extent of their ability on the racecourse rather than on the gallops. He said: “They haven't worked together and they won't - we don't want to leave any races at home. That could be a very hard race for either of them! "You'd be doing well to find one like them, never mind the two of them in the same year. You don't come across them too often." In fact, in the past five seasons no juvenile filly in Britain or Ireland has run to a higher Timeform rating on debut than Hermana Estrella, and only eight have been awarded a rating of 100 or higher in that period.

Horses are, of course, ridden to win races, not achieve the highest rating possible, so there are examples of debutants who could have passed the 100 benchmark had they been asked a more serious question. One such case presented itself on Saturday when Flotus, another daughter of Starspangledbanner, cruised to a four-and-three-quarter-length success at Goodwood. She could have won by further - and earned a higher rating - had she not been eased inside the final furlong, but the figure of 95P she achieved is still a notable one for a debutant. The Timeform 'large P', a symbol denoting significant improvement is expected, is used sparingly and reserved for the most exciting prospects. Among the top 100 juveniles, only two currently have the 'large P' attached to their rating - Flotus and Tenbrism (92P). Tenebrism, a two-year-old filly by Caravaggio out of dual Group 1 winner Immortal Verse, has not been seen since making an impressive debut at Naas in March, when she provided her first-season sire with a maiden success. A standout two-year-old from a ratings perspective has yet to emerge from Ballydoyle, though O'Brien does have good strength in depth among his team and is responsible for seven of the top 25 juveniles. The pecking order at Ballydoyle is currently headed by Cadamosto (97p), who was a good winner on debut at Dundalk last month but has missed a couple of intended assignments due to testing ground.

Hermana Estrella is another exciting juvenile in Fozzy Stack's care