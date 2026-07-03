The 2026 Debenhams July Festival Newmarket jury following the six-day entries for day two

Ian Ogg, Ben Linfoot and David Ord answer the key questions ahead of Friday's action at the Newmarket July Festival.

Precise, True Love and Touleen give the three-year-olds a strong hand in the Falmouth – how do you see the race at this stage? David Ord: Fallen Angel and Blue Bolt are worthy representatives of the older generation but the three-year-olds - and the Coronation Stakes form - looks to hold the key. On that occasion Precise got first run and confirmed her superiority over True Love from the Curragh while Touleen endured a troubled passage through the race and shaped as if she'd have given the winner something to think about given a clear shot at things. It will be interesting to see if Aidan O'Brien decides to run both again but I do think the speed-favouring track at Newmarket will play to True Love's strengths more and I don't think there's the gap between the two Ballydoyle fillies that Ascot suggested there is. Ian Ogg: Precise is a deserving ante-post favourite and looks the pick. I know Touleen may well have finished closer at Royal Ascot with a clearer passage but I have reservations as to whether the race will set up as kindly for her on the July Course and she hasn't put her best foot forwards in two runs on the Rowley Mile. The fly in the ointment could be Blue Bolt, second to Fallen Angel in the Sun Chariot on her sole Group 1 start, who impressed in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes but I have no issue with their respective prices. Ben Linfoot: They do have a strong hand, but the four-year-olds have edged the last seven renewals of the Falmouth 4-3 and that includes last year when Cinderella’s Dream beat the well-touted Ballydoyle-trained three-year-old January, who went off 6/4. I thought Precise was good at Royal Ascot without being spectacular. A touch workmanlike, with a step up to 10 furlongs looking like a natural step up for her. She heads the three-year-olds, but I wouldn’t rule out the older fillies and mares in this. Andrew Balding's Blue Bolt has been slowly brought along to this level and she rates a major threat after winning the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes impressively at Royal Ascot last time.

Blue Bolt wins in good style at Royal Ascot

Can anything serve it up to Libertango in the Duchess Of Cambridge? IO: All being well, no. Racing is rarely that straightforward but she looked a class act in winning the Albany and it's clear that Sun Goddess, who was backed as though she couldn't lose, is still held in very high regard. Libertango had to overcome a number of obstacles en route to victory and it will be disappointing if she's beaten here given she rates such an exciting prospect. Venetian Sun was a relatively rare winning favourite at 2/5 last season and it could be a similar tale. DO: She looked a potential Group One filly at Royal Ascot didn't she and is very hard to oppose. That said Senorita Bonita ran a big race in the Queen Mary under a very positive ride and there's more to come from her perhaps ridden with a little more restraint while Ruby Moon is an interesting filly for the Fahey team. She was expected to win at Carlisle on debut and duly did. From a very good family, it's early days with her and we should get a better idea of her potential ceiling on Friday. BL: She was very good in the Albany and she’s going to rate a deserving favourite in this you would think. At Royal Ascot she travelled so well and that cruising speed is what you want in these juvenile races over six furlongs so she’ll probably be tough to beat. Richard Hannon’s Dark Issue could serve it up to her, though. She wasn’t beaten far by her in the Albany and if they go hard the uphill finish could suit her as she is a No Nay Never filly that probably already wants seven furlongs, so I wouldn’t rule her out of calculations.

Libertango blasts home late to win the Albany

Plenty of juicy handicaps on the card. Give us a couple on your radar right now BL: Richard Hughes unleashed a good sprinting filly in Bint Archange on Friday and after No Half Measures’ success at 66/1 in last year’s July Cup good sprinting fillies are becoming his bread and butter. No Half Measures’ owner has a three-year-old filly called Our Cody entered up against older horses in the Debenhams.com Handicap over five furlongs on Friday and she looks dead interesting back in a handicap. Her close-up fourth in the Scurry Stakes last time suggests she could be well treated off 88. In the Betway Trophy over 1m6f Nicky Henderson’s Goblet Of Fire is firmly on the radar for owner Angela Spence. He looks improved since wind surgery and his Rowley Mile win over Align The Stars was boosted by that horse’s Northumberland Plate success, so a 7lb rise might not stop him going in again especially as he’s so unexposed over this distance. DO: I'm convinced we haven't seen the best of Moho Bay yet, he was only just getting going at the line at Royal Ascot but 105 is a meaty enough rating and at the other end of the weights in the Oddschecker Handicap, Heraldry is interesting. He ran very well under a penalty at Windsor last time, is firmly on the upgrade and the step up to ten furlongs looks sure to suit. He's a player for his excellent team with an opening mark of 89 potentially underestimating him. The Betway Trophy promises to be a cracker. Plenty of strong, top-end handicap form is brought to the table but the eye is immediately drawn to Wine Dark Sea at the foot of the weights. A six pound penalty for his smooth win at Carlisle last time takes him into the handicap proper, he's thriving as he bids to complete a hat-trick and there seems plenty more under the bonnet, especially as he steps up to this trip for the first time.

IO: I'm hoping it will be a good day for John and Thady Gosden. Heraldry has only run in novices and a maiden unlike many of the opposition in the opening Oddschecker Handicap but he looked to be crying out for a step up in trip when a staying on second over a mile at Windsor behind Decade Of Time (also entered). He was conceding 7lbs that day but will receive weight here and he can continue to improve as he moves up in distance. In the Betway Trophy, they could be represented by Valedictory who let his backers down at Ascot before proving an entirely different proposition in cheekpieces when stepped up to this distance at Goodwood. There are mixed messages from the form but the fifth and sixth - Too Soon and Align The Stars - have both won good prizes since but regardless, a 5lb rise shouldn't be too onerous for this lightly raced individual.