The 2026 Debenhams July Festival Newmarket jury following the six-day entries for day one

Andrew Asquith, Ben Linfoot and David Ord answer the key questions following the release of the six-day entries for day one at the Debenhams July Festival at Newmarket next Thursday.

Good to see the globetrotting Rebel’s Romance in the Group 2 Princess Of Wales’s Stakes for his first domestic start of the year – who is his main danger? Andrew Asquith: It is, he’s an admirable horse with an excellent strike rate who also goes well when fresh, but he may be beatable with a 3lb penalty, and it is Convergent who takes my eye. He has looked very smart on a couple of occasions, notably when beaten the likes of Dubai Honour and Bay City Roller at Longchamp last year, and on his return in the John Porter. Convergent can be forgiven his latest effort at Epsom, too, as the ground went against him (he’d ran poorly on soft ground before) and conditions at Newmarket on Thursday will be much more to his liking. Ben Linfoot: It will be good to see him if he turns up and it won’t be a penalty kick giving 3lb to the field. Having said that he’s got a great record fresh, he’s the best horse in the entries and while, remarkably, he’s only ever run at Newmarket once, that was on the July Course and he did win easily. Convergent probably gives him most to do if he’s in the form of his John Porter win at Newbury – you can certainly put a line through Epsom but he does have to bounce back. David Ord: The market says Convergent, the head says Convergent, so Convergent. He looked like he was ready for the top table when winning the John Porter on his return and while he failed to fire in the Coronation Cup, you have to forgive anything an off-day at Epsom on that particular afternoon. Back on a more conventional surface he's the danger.

Which Royal Ascot runner-up do you prefer in the Bahrain Trophy – Ancient Egypt or Del Maro? Andrew Asquith: It would have to be Del Maro for me. Charlie Appleby hasn’t been firing on all cylinders this season, but there have been more positive signs of late, and he has a 28% strike rate at this course in July. Del Maro may only have one win to his name, but that doesn’t do him justice, and arguably shaped like the best horse at the weights in the Queen’s Vase, coming from much further back than the winner and the third. He’s totally unexposed at staying trips and should have even more to offer. Ben Linfoot: Both ran really well at Ascot but I prefer Charlie Johnston’s Ancient Egypt in this spot for Amo Racing. That Causeway form looks good and I think his prominent style of racing will be well suited to the July Course. David Ord: Del Maro. Ancient Egypt is clearly tough as teak to back up from the Betfred Derby and run as well as he did in the King Edward VII, giving Causeway just about everything he could handle. I just feel there's more upside with Del Maro who came from a long way back to chase home Limestone. You do feel Charlie Appleby's season must spark into life at some stage and this was would be a good week to do it.

Ancient Egypt (left)

Is there a 2YO on your radar in the Group 2 Kingdom of Bahrain July Stakes? Andrew Asquith: Inner City Blues looked something out of the ordinary when making a winning debut at York last month, beating a next-time-out winner with ease. What I liked about that performance was he was clearly learning on the job despite marking €900,000 at the breeze-ups earlier this year. Inner City Blues was doing all of his best work in the second half of the race and has the potential to take a marked step forward, very much worth his place at this level. Ben Linfoot: It’s interesting to see Aidan O’Brien’s Abraham Lincoln in there after he won at the Curragh on Irish Derby weekend. I expected him to go up to seven furlongs on his second start and he still might, but he could shape the market if he turns up here with O’Brien going for a fourth success in the race. A more natural 6f horse at this stage is probably Eve Johnson Houghton’s Night In Vegas who ran so well in the Coventry Stakes. David Ord: You'll detect a strong Appleby theme here but I also think Inner City Blues is a colt to follow. He brought a very tall home reputation with him to York for his debut but was a handful in the preliminaries. He learned on the job through the race too but I loved the way he came home and this looked the natural next port of call.

Abraham Lincoln makes a winning debut at the Curragh