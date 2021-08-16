Winner of the Grade Two Silver Trophy at Cheltenham in the spring, the eight-year-old blew away any cobwebs when filling the runner-up spot on his seasonal reappearance at Chepstow last month.

Trainer Emma Lavelle believes that effort will have left Manofthemountain cherry-ripe for a big-race assignment, but warns he will only head for Merseyside if the ground is suitable.

She said: “The ground needs to dry back a bit for him to be going for that.

“It’s always been the plan and then it rained a lot, just in random places as well – there are plenty of tracks that are still riding quick.