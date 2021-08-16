Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Teona (left) - in the mix for the Arc
Teona (left) has been taken out of the Arc

Teona ruled out of Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe due to ground

By Sporting Life
09:49 · THU September 30, 2021

Teona has been ruled out of Sunday’s Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe due to the likelihood of testing ground at ParisLongchamp.

Roger Varian’s charge shocked leading Arc contender Snowfall when winning the Prix Vermeille earlier this month, taking a huge step forward from her previous Listed success at Windsor.

Connections had been eager to test the three-year-old in Sunday’s French highlight, but with rain forecast, Varian has announced the daughter of Sea The Stars will sidestep the engagement.

The trainer tweeted: “With substantial rain forecast to arrive on top of ground that is already described as being on the soft side, Teona has been scratched from the Arc this morning.”

Teona had been a general 20/1 chance for the race.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING