Teona has twin Turf options at Breeders’ Cup

The daughter of Sea The Stars looked primed for a tilt at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe after inflicting a shock defeat on dual Classic heroine Snowfall in last month’s Prix Vermeille.

But with heavy rain ensuring testing conditions prevailed at ParisLongchamp, connections ultimately decided against a tilt at Europe’s premier middle-distance contest.

Varian reports the three-year-old to be firmly on course for a trip to California, however, with a decision on whether she will contest the Filly & Mare Turf, or takes on the boys in the Turf, set to be made closer to the time.

“It’s always been the plan to take Teona to the Breeders’ Cup since we defected from the Arc,” said the Newmarket trainer.

“She’ll be entered in the Fillies And Mares, but she’ll also have an entry in the Turf.

“We’ll make a decision later on, but she’s in great form, and we’re looking forward to running her in one of those races.”