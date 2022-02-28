Timeform highlight ten things you need to know before the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, which begins on Tuesday, March 15.

1. The Irish have dominated in recent seasons In five of the last six years Irish-trained horses have won more races at the Cheltenham Festival than their British-based counterparts - and the time they failed to win was a tie. Last year was an especially humbling experience for the British, with the Irish winning 23-5. That trend is unlikely to end any time soon as the leading Irish trainers have plenty of expensive young horses to call upon and huge strength in depth. 2. Willie Mullins has trained more winners than anyone else No trainer in the history of the Cheltenham Festival has sent out more winners than County Carlow-based Willie Mullins. Mullins was crowned champion trainer at the meeting for the eighth time last year and his total tally now stands at a staggering 78 wins. Nicky Henderson, who last won the leading trainer title in 2012, is his closest pursuer on 70 winners. 3. Mullins has won 15 of the 21 races restricted to mares at the Festival The race Mullins has won more than any other is the Champion Bumper, which he has won an astonishing 11 times, including last year with Sir Gerhard. He has also won the Mares' Hurdle nine times, including on six occasions with Quevega, and has dominated the early editions of the Mares' Novices' Hurdle, winning five of the first six runnings. Given that success, it's perhaps unsurprising that he sent out a one-two in the first renewal of the Mares' Chase last season.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

4. Henry de Bromhead last year became the first trainer to win the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup at the same meeting Mullins may have won the leading trainer title on countback last season, edging the verdict due to having sent out more second-placed runners, but Henry de Bromhead wouldn't have swapped places as his six wins included the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Cheltenham Gold Cup. He became the first trainer to win the three most prestigious races at the meeting in the same week and he will be hopeful of winning two of them again as Honeysuckle is set to defend her Champion Hurdle crown while A Plus Tard is favourite to go one better than last year in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. 5. Rachael Blackmore won the leading jockey title last year Rachael Blackmore's Grand National success aboard Minella Times may have been the most memorable moment of the season, but her exploits at the Cheltenham Festival also took high rank. Blackmore was crowned leading rider at the Festival with six winners, including Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle, Bob Olinger in the Ballymore and Allaho in the Ryanair.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

6. Davy Russell is the leading active jockey at the meeting No active rider has ridden more winners at the Cheltenham Festival than Davy Russell, whose tally of 25 wins places him behind only Ruby Walsh, Barry Geraghty and Pat Taaffe on the all-time list. Russell was forced to miss the meeting last year with injury but had three the previous season with Envoi Allen, Samcro and Chosen Mate, all trained by Gordon Elliott. 7. Gordon Elliott shows a level-stake profit with his handicap hurdlers Only five trainers have sent out more winners at the Cheltenham Festival than Gordon Elliott, who is still a relatively young man at the age of 43 and looks set to build significantly on his tally of 32. A key part of his success has been with his handicap hurdlers and ten of his winners have been with such types. You would have turned a profit of just over £60 to a £1 level stake backing all his handicap hurdlers at the Cheltenham Festival since 2010 at SP.

8. Tiger Roll is bidding to equal the record number of wins for one horse at the meeting One horse has made a big contribution towards Elliott's Festival tally of 32: Tiger Roll. Tiger Roll is best known for becoming the first horse since Red Rum to win back-to-back editions of the Grand National, but he has also won five times at the Cheltenham Festival, landing the Triumph Hurdle, National Hunt Chase and three editions of Cross Country Chase. He will bid for another Cross Country this year and if he is successful he will equal Quevega's record for most Festival successes. 9. Champion Chase favourite Shishkin is Timeform's highest-rated horse One of the most eagerly-anticipated races at this year's meeting is the Champion Chase, which features a rematch between Shishkin and Energumene, the two highest-rated horses on Timeform's ratings. Shishkin (181+) and Energumene (180) fought out the finish to an epic edition of the Clarence House Chase and it was Shishkin who came out on top after looking in trouble for most of the home straight. Shishkin will be bidding to confirm that form in the Champion Chase as he goes in search of a third win at the Cheltenham Festival after landing the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and Sporting Life Arkle.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

10. Allaho put up the best performance at last year's meeting based on Timeform's ratings. Shishkin was hugely impressive in the Sporting Life Arkle, but the best performance at last season's Festival based on Timeform's figures was Allaho's 12-length demolition job in the Ryanair Chase. It was a completely dominant display from Allaho, who set an unrelenting gallop that resulted in more than half the field being pulled up, and he will prove tough to beat this year.