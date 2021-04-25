Temple Stakes task on Tinkler’s radar for Ubettabelieveit

Nigel Tinkler’s three-year-old was never travelling well and trailed home last of eight behind Suesa in the Group Three Prix Sigy at Chantilly on his seasonal debut.

The North Yorkshire trainer believes over-watered ground may have been responsible for the disappointing display from last year’s Flying Childers Stakes winner.

“He’s absolutely fine, not a problem,” said Tinkler.

“I think they’d over-watered the ground and he doesn’t like that.

“He did disappoint in the Gimcrack. It was a similar performance on wet ground. We’re just going to put a line through it.

“He might go for the Temple Stakes. That’s a possible.”

Tinkler reports his other talented three-year-old sprinter Acklam Express to be in fine form following his spell in Dubai during the winter.

He was placed in all three starts at Meydan, ending with third place in the Group One Al Quoz Sprint.

The Mehmas gelding is being aimed at the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot, preceded by a run in the Westow Stakes at York’s May meeting.

“He’s very well. He’s going to run in the Westow at York and he’ll then go for the King’s Stand,” said Tinkler.