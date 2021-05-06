Temple Stakes preview: John Quinn double handed at Haydock

Liberty Beach, a daughter of Cable Bay, ended 2020 in fine style when beaten just half a length in third in the Group One Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp, having earlier finished third at the same level in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot. She began 2020 when successful in the Listed Cecil Frail Stakes over six furlongs at Haydock Park.

Night Of Thunder filly Keep Busy will also be making her first start of 2021, having ended last season by finishing two places behind Liberty Beach at Longchamp. She also ran with great credit when finishing the half-length runner-up in the Group One Flying Five at the Curragh in September.

Quinn said: “They are two good fillies and you have got to run them somewhere, it would be unfair not to run one of them so we’re just hoping for a bit of luck.

“I don’t think any extra rain would be a problem for either of them. They’ve form in good ground and they have shown they go in soft ground, which is important.

“Liberty Beach was a very good two year old and showed very strong form last year while Keep Busy was a very tough two year old and has just kept on improving.

“They both ran really well in the Prix l’Abbaye and are two good fillies, so fingers crossed they go well here.”