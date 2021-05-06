Temple Stakes preview: John Quinn double handed at Haydock

North Yorkshire-based trainer John Quinn is double-handed in Saturday's Group Two Casumo Temple Stakes at Haydock with the four-year-old fillies Liberty Beach and Keep Busy both lining up in the five-furlong highlight.
Liberty Beach, a daughter of Cable Bay, ended 2020 in fine style when beaten just half a length in third in the Group One Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp, having earlier finished third at the same level in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot. She began 2020 when successful in the Listed Cecil Frail Stakes over six furlongs at Haydock Park.
Night Of Thunder filly Keep Busy will also be making her first start of 2021, having ended last season by finishing two places behind Liberty Beach at Longchamp. She also ran with great credit when finishing the half-length runner-up in the Group One Flying Five at the Curragh in September.
Quinn said: “They are two good fillies and you have got to run them somewhere, it would be unfair not to run one of them so we’re just hoping for a bit of luck.
“I don’t think any extra rain would be a problem for either of them. They’ve form in good ground and they have shown they go in soft ground, which is important.
“Liberty Beach was a very good two year old and showed very strong form last year while Keep Busy was a very tough two year old and has just kept on improving.
“They both ran really well in the Prix l’Abbaye and are two good fillies, so fingers crossed they go well here.”
It is 15 years since Eric Alston saddled Reverence to success in the Temple Stakes at its previous home of Sandown Park. Reverence went on to prove himself a sprinter of the very highest rank with Group One triumphs in York’s Nunthorpe Stakes and in the Sprint Cup back at Haydock Park.
This time around Alston, who is based not far from Haydock Park at Longton, saddles Jabbarockie. The eight-year-old will actually be making his Group-race debut but comes into the contest in fine heart, having made all to win competitive five-furlong handicaps at Musselburgh and Chester so far this season.
Alston said: “All I can tell you is that he’s in good order, but this looks a tough ask. We could have gone to York but the owners are local so they wanted to go to Haydock really and their idea was they may never get another chance to run in a Group Two, so that’s where they wanted to go.
“He’s probably better now than he’s ever been in his life really and the secret to him is the ground I think, but whether he’ll handle heavy ground I don’t know – which is what I think it will probably end up as.
“He’s won at Haydock in the past and it’s a sprint so you never know.”
Other significant contenders among the seven-strong field are last season’s Group One Nunthorpe Stakes runner-up Que Amoro from the Michael Dods yard and the Karl Burke-trained Lady In France, who was fourth in last season’s Prix de l’Abbaye. Ainsdale (Karl Burke) and Declaring Love (John Butler) complete the line-up.
