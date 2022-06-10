Teenage rider Owen Lewis enjoyed a day to remember when making his first ride at Sandown a winning one after securing victory aboard Conquest Of Power in the Coral “Beaten-By-A-Length” Free Bet EBF Novice Stakes.

The 19-year-old, who is based in Lambourn with Charlie Hills, celebrated the sixth winner of his career with a shock 66/1 success aboard the Mark Usher-trained Cityscape colt in the in the opening five-furlong contest. Having failed to beat a rival on his debut at Bath before finishing seventh at Newbury last time out, the Jacintha Hynes-owned two year old left those efforts behind when demonstrating the best of his battling abilities to defeat Safari Dream by a neck. Lewis said: “I thought highly of the horse to be honest as I ride him at home. On his first run at Bath he didn’t jump out of the stalls. He ran well at Newbury when he finished seventh in a strong field. “Today he jumped brilliantly and kept quickening. The stiff five here helped him as he probably wants six furlongs. To get a winner from my first ride around here is amazing as it is one of the biggest tracks in the country.”

Dance In The Grass provided first season sire and multiple Group One winner Cracksman with his second British winner when making a triumphant debut in the Chasemore Farm British EBF Maiden Stakes. Despite being the only filly in the field, the Charlie and Mark Johnston-trained 20/1 chance proved a cut above her rivals when prevailing by two lengths in the seven-furlong contest under three-time champion jockey Silvestre De Sousa.

Philip Robinson, assistant racing manager to owner Jaber Abdullah, said: “I went up to see her over two months ago and she just took my eye. I only saw her do steady work but there was just something I liked about her. She is very athletic. “They were hopeful she would run a nice race but she will improve a lot as she was very green. She was idling a bit in front but, fingers crossed, there is improvement there. “Talking to Bruce (Raymond, racing manager) I said I thought she looked an eye catcher in the paddock. She will definitely get another furlong whether that is next time or the time after. We will leave plans to Mark and Charlie as that is their job.”

Connections of Adjudicator (9/2) described hearing his name called out the winner of the Peter Darling Memorial Handicap (7f) as a “huge relief” before heaping plenty of praise on rising star of the weighing room and winning rider Benoit De La Sayette. After filling the runner-up spot at Goodwood seven days ago, the Kevin Philippart De Foy-trained Dark Angel gelding went one better when getting up almost on the line to defeat Stockpyle by a nose to give De La Sayette his first winner at the track. Paul Hancock, spokesman for The Adjudicators, said: “We thought he was second again when they went past the post. It was a huge relief when he was called out the winner. “He was drawn 12 of 12 at Goodwood and was 11 out of 11 today. Kevin said to Benoit to ride him as prominently as possible but that didn’t work out and he had to sit in and wait. “It is all about the feedback and Benoit said following the two times he has ridden him before to go to a track where there is rising ground as he stays on and it has worked out today.”

Good Lord at Sandown Lord Protector left his connections enthusiastic about the remainder of the season after getting his career back on track when defying top-weight to claim the feature Watch Racing Online Free With Coral Handicap at Sandown Park this afternoon. Since rattling up a hat-trick of wins from his first three starts, the Ralph Beckett-trained four year old had subsequently met with defeat on last four outings, including when finishing sixth on his return to action at Chester 35 days ago. Appearing more suited on his return to a conventional track the well supported 5/2 Favourite pressed on inside the final two furlongs of the 10f contest in the hands of Rossa Ryan and stuck to the task well to defeat the running-on Jewel In My Crown by a length. Eamonn O’Connor, racing manager for joint owners Quantum Leap Racing, said: “I think it was a smart performance and we have put the wheels back on track. “He ran well at Chester last time but he was drawn wide and that is a tight turning track. He preferred running in a straight line today. “We kept him in training for a reason as we thought he might have more to give and I think we have seen some of that today. “He only just does enough. He came with a long sustained run but he didn’t want to get there too soon. However, he pulled out a bit more when the other horse started coming at him. “There are no immediate plans but we certainly thought last year after he won his first three races he might be able to run in Pattern races and it looks as though he has progressed this year.” Trainer Harry Eustace was another to celebrate his first Sandown Park success after Belhaven backed up her last time out victory at Redcar when forging clear late on to secure the Hot To Trot Racing 10-Year Anniversary Fillies’ Handicap (1m) by three quarters of a length under George Wood. The Newmarket handler said of the successful 2/1 favourite: “Being a stiff mile is why we came here, as whatever happened today she was going to be going up in trip but luckily it has come off today. “She has done it well as she had quite a rough trip around there but she has a good attitude just like her owner. “She won despite the ground at Redcar last time and the drying ground here was another positive.”

