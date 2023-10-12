Ted Walsh criticises Grand National changes

Trainer Ted Walsh has described the changes to the Randox Grand National as a “another step in the abolition of jump racing as we knew it”.

The Jockey Club announced on Thursday morning that the maximum field size will be reduced from 40 to 34 and that a standing start will be implemented, as well as the first fence being moved forward. There are some minor changes to the course too, with fence 11 reduced in height and the railing adjusted to help round-up loose horses. Walsh trained Papillon to win the contest in 2000 with his son Ruby on board and although Ruby has shown his support for the amendments, his father has concerns about the future of the race. He told Sky Sports Racing: “The Jockey Club is just slowly giving in, they’re on the back foot. They have to try and appease those people (who criticise the event) in order for a race like the National to continue, it is what it is. This is only another step in the abolition of jump racing as we knew it. “I wasn’t surprised, I haven’t been surprised by what the English might do for the last 20 years, some of the strangest things of all kinds. “They’ve backed themselves into a corner on a few occasions, there’s nothing you can do to try and appease the antis and the animal welfare. Nobody ever stood up for what the majority believed in that were involved in racing, they just got on the back foot. “If you get on the back foot, you seem to be on the back foot for the rest of your life.”

READ: Battle lines drawn as National goes under the knife again