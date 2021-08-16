Teahupoo beat Quilixios for the second time this season when narrowly landing a thrilling renewal of the Grade Two BoyleSports Sporting Limerick Hurdle.
Twelve lengths had separated the pair when they met in the Fishery Lane Hurdle at Naas in November but last season's Triumph Hurdle winner Quilixios produced a far better performance.
Teahupoo and Jordan Gainford led the field in single file for much of the contest but Quilixios jumped to the front at the second last and appeared to have put the race to bed.
However, he wasn't completely fluent at the last and Teahupoo began to make ground hand over fist as Gainford got to work in the saddle.
The 8/15 favourite finished with a flourish to win by half a length and maintain his upwardly mobile profile, providing trainer Gordon Elliott with another winner in the process.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Gainford told Racing TV: "He was very good, he's a very smart performer.
"When Darragh (O'Keeffe) got by me he really put down his head and winged the last two. He's tough.
"He has a turn of foot, a classy horse just gets through that ground and makes it look easy.
"Darragh was all over me at the top of the hill but I knew my lad was only idling. If you could have something to bring him a gallop, I think he'd be better off a stronger gallop."
Betfair cut Teahupoo to 12/1 from 16/1 for the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.