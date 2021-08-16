Twelve lengths had separated the pair when they met in the Fishery Lane Hurdle at Naas in November but last season's Triumph Hurdle winner Quilixios produced a far better performance.

Teahupoo and Jordan Gainford led the field in single file for much of the contest but Quilixios jumped to the front at the second last and appeared to have put the race to bed.

However, he wasn't completely fluent at the last and Teahupoo began to make ground hand over fist as Gainford got to work in the saddle.

The 8/15 favourite finished with a flourish to win by half a length and maintain his upwardly mobile profile, providing trainer Gordon Elliott with another winner in the process.