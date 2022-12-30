Heading into Christmas Martin had only trained two winners this season, but she will not be forgetting this festive period in a hurry.

With her stable stalwart providing her with the biggest success of her career at Chepstow on Tuesday, Inspiratrice and Sean Bowen were surprisingly friendless in the market.

The three-year-old filly had shown precious little in two previous starts but dropped right out by Bowen, she steadily moved into contention before pulling clear of Fourofakind to win the Alne Park Stud Juvenile Hurdle by four and a half lengths.

When asked if she thought Inspiratrice would win, Martin replied: “In a word, no.

“It was her third run and while I like her, I didn’t think she was good enough.

“But she enjoyed the ground and because they went a decent pace it suited her as she’s quite gassy. Sean was able to just drop her in and let it all unfold.

“The last twice she’s run there’s been no pace and she’s burnt out, but she got into a nice rhythm today and won comfortably.”

Martin was not on course at Chepstow having been hit by a bad dose of flu, but said: “I’m at Taunton today, this has been my first venture out!”

Elsewhere on the card, Harry Fry’s Credrojava (4/1) maintained her unbeaten record when gamely landing the Byerley Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, running down Dan Skelton’s odds-on favourite She’s A Saint after the last.

Fry told Racing TV: "Brilliant. We were stepping her up in grade and they've gone a proper gallop and made it a good test. Johnny (Burke, jockey) had to bide his time a little bit and make sure she got home.

"To come back in trip and win, we're delighted because there's no doubt she will be better with more of a stamina test. Stamina has won it in the end and has just got her through; she's really exciting, is three from three for us and we'll enjoy planning our way into the spring.

"I hope so (she'll end up at the spring festivals) the way she's going. We'll see; she's got to keep improving.

"Dreams can come true as they did with Love Envoi last year but we're not there yet."