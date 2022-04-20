Sporting Life
Taunton racecourse
Taunton card cancelled due to unsafe ground

By Sporting Life
14:30 · WED April 20, 2022

Thursday’s National Hunt meeting at Taunton has been abandoned due to unsafe ground.

While officials have applied 30 millimetres of water the track, the scheduled races over fences had already been called off as the chase course was deemed too dry to stage racing.

An all-hurdle six-race card was swiftly arranged, but having run out of water for irrigation purposes and with conditions continuing to dry further, the decision was made to draw stumps entirely following a precautionary inspection at 2pm on Wednesday.

