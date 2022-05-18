Trainer Joseph O’Brien is preparing a strong team for the Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival at The Curragh this weekend, led by October Yearling Sale Book 2 purchase State Of Rest in the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup, and Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas hope Buckaroo.

State Of Rest made it three consecutive Group 1 victories on three different continents when landing the Group 1 Prix Ganay on his seasonal debut at Longchamp last month, the son of Starspangledbanner already a top-level winner in America and Australia, winning the G1 Saratoga Derby and G1 Cox Plate last year. O’Brien will be hoping to add the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup to his illustrious resume on Sunday, having previously won the race as a jockey on So You Think in 2012. O’Brien told Tattersalls: “We’re very pleased with State Of Rest winning the Ganay last time in France, he won really well, he’s got a tough, hardy attitude and he fought all the way to the line.

“The plan was always to start there and if that went well to look at the Tattersalls Gold Cup. All being well he seems to have come through France in good shape, and we are looking forward to the weekend. I was lucky enough to win the Tattersalls Gold Cup as a jockey on So You Think and it would very satisfying if we could win it with State Of Rest.” Purchased at Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale for 60,000 guineas by O’Brien and Aiden ‘Mouse’ O’Ryan, the globetrotting star has proved hugely progressive throughout his career and is now officially Ireland’s highest rated horse. On his purchase at Tattersalls, O’Brien added: “At the sales the key is to try and see as many horses as we can, we look at the vast majority of the book and make our short list from there. “State Of Rest was a good-looking yearling. He was a big horse with a good action and at the time, and still, we were keen on trying to get some Starspangledbanners. We were very lucky to get him - he’s turned out to be a top horse.”