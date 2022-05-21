Donn McClean runs the rule over the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas field at the Curragh while we get the view from connections too.

Donn McClean horse-by-horse guide Agartha (Joseph O’Brien/Declan McDonogh) She raced eight times last season as a juvenile, and she thrived on her racing, winning the Group 3 Silver Flash Stakes and the Group 2 Debutante Stakes, and finishing second In the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes. She put up a big performance on her debut this season in finishing second in Leopardstown’s 1000 Guineas Trial, conceding 3lb to all her rivals and just giving best inside the final furlong to Homeless Songs, and she did well to finish second to History in the Group 3 Cornelscourt Stakes back at Leopardstown, after she had been crowded out of it in the early stages of the race. She is a consistent and talented filly, and it is probable that she will run her race.

Concert Hall (Aidan O’Brien/Wayne Lordan) Winner of the Group 3 Weld Park Stakes at The Curragh over seven furlongs last season, she battled on well to get the better of Magical Lagoon to land the Listed Salsabil Stakes over 10 furlongs at Navan on her debut this season. The form of that race is working out well, with fourth-placed Tranquil Sea running out an impressive winner of the Group 3 Blue Wind Stakes at Naas two weeks ago, and third-placed Cairde Go Deo winning the Listed Yeats Stakes at Navan last Saturday by eight lengths. By Dubawi out of Oaks winner Was, Concert Hall fully deserves to take her place in the line-up, but it may be that 10 or 12 furlongs will be her optimum trip. Freedom Of Speech (Jim Bolger/Kevin Manning) A winner over six furlongs last season, she has come up short in three attempts this season so far, and she will have to take a significant step forward if she is going to be involved. Hermana Estrella (Fozzy Stack/Jamie Spencer) She is a fascinating contender, we haven’t seen her since she won the Group 3 Fillies Sprint Stakes over six furlongs at Naas last May, beating subsequent Queen Mary Stakes winner Quick Suzy into second place, with the pair of them clear of their rivals. She showed a lot of pace that day, but you can argue the case that she will get seven furlongs at least. She went to the line strongly at Naas, and her dam is a half-sister to Lady Springbank, who won two Group 3 races over seven furlongs. It will be some training feat by Fozzy Stack if he can get her back to win an Irish Guineas off an absence of 371 days, but he has his team in tremendous form, he had a double at The Curragh on Friday evening, and the booking of Jamie Spencer is significant. History (Aidan O’Brien/Seamie Heffernan) Winner of her maiden at Gowran Park last September, she was impressive in winning the Group 3 Cornelscourt Stakes at Leopardstown on her debut this season, coming from mid-division and staying on strongly to get up and beat Agartha by three parts of a length. A daughter of Galileo, she could get further in time, she holds entries in The Oaks and in the Ribblesdale Stakes, but her dam won over six furlongs twice as a juvenile and she won Grade 2 races over six and a half furlongs and over a mile in America, and she is a sister to Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather, so a strongly-run mile could be History’s optimum, at least for now.

Homeless Songs in winning action

Homeless Songs (Dermot Weld/Chris Hayes) She created a big impression when she won her maiden on her racecourse debut at Leopardstown last July, an impression that was enhanced by the subsequent exploits of runner-up Agartha. Beaten in the Moyglare Stud Stakes and in the Killavullan Stakes at the end of last season, she got back on track with another impressive performance in winning the 1000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown on her debut this season. A well-bred Moyglare Stud filly, a daughter of Frankel out of listed race winner Joailliere, she skipped Newmarket and Longchamp to go to The Curragh, and she is a big player. Lady Of Inishfree (Noel Meade/Oisin Orr) Fourth in the Listed Ingabelle Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown last September on just her second run, she got off the mark on her third and final run last season over seven furlongs at Naas in October. She could finish only sixth behind History in the Group 3 Cornelscourt Stakes at Leopardstown on her debut this season, when she kept on well from the rear and, by Farhh and out of a mare who won over 10 and 12 furlongs, it may be that she will be seen to best effect when she steps up in trip. Lullaby (Aidan O’Brien/Emmet McNamara) Winless in four attempts as a juvenile last season, she kept on well to win her maiden on her debut this season over a mile at Leopardstown. She was well beaten by her stable companion History though in the Group 3 Cornelscourt Stakes on her latest run and, although she was squeezed out of it inside the final furlong that day, she is going to have to do much better if she is going to be involved. Mise En Scene (James Ferguson/Cieren Fallon) Impressive in winning on her racecourse debut at Haydock last July, she looked good in winning the Group 3 Prestige Stakes at Goodwood on her second run, keeping on well all the way to the line and probably winning with more in hand than the three-parts-of-a-length winning margin. By Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Siyouni and out of a half-sister to 1000 Guineas winner Speciosa, she could only finish fourth behind Inspiral in the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket in October, but she was well back in the field early on that day, she had to navigate her way through traffic, and she was strongest at the finish. She was beaten just a neck and a short head by the second and third, Prosperous Voyage and Cachet, who finished second and first in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket three weeks ago. You can easily allow her her run in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf at Del Mar in November and, an 11th-hour scratching from the Newmarket Guineas, she goes to The Curragh with a big chance.