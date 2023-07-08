Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes preview: Nashwa supplemented

The four-year-old was a dual Group One winner for John and Thady Gosden last term but has struggled to find her best form in two outings so far this year. After finishing fourth in the Prix Corrida at Saint-Cloud, she was dropped back to Group Three level for the Hoppings Fillies’ Stakes at Newcastle last week, but she was beaten into second as an odds-on favourite.

Owner Imad Al Sagar has now stumped up £20,000 to add her to the race, where she will be dropping back to a mile from 10 furlongs.

John Gosden said: “We have supplemented her for the Falmouth. As you know, she has been very slow to come to hand this year. The race in France brought her on a bit. Again the other day, she probably went a little hard early, but didn’t finish off.

“She is in great form and she needs racing, and we don’t really want to be waiting from two weeks ago all the way to the Nassau Stakes. So, it is close to home and she’s in great form and I don’t think she’ll have any problem with the mile.”

Via Sistina could bid for a swift Group One double after George Boughey’s charge secured her first top-level success in last week’s Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

She could turn out again just 13 days later in search of a third win this term, having also landed the Dahlia Stakes on Newmarket’s Rowley Mile course back in May.