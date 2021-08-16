Weld made no secret of the fact her whole season this year was aimed around trying to win the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe – one of the few major races worldwide still to elude the master trainer.

Her campaign did not begin until August when she won a Group Three easily, before she went out on her sword in a thrilling Irish Champion Stakes over a trip arguably short of her best.

It was then on to Paris when Tarnawa put up a brave display on very testing ground, only to find German outsider Torquator Tasso three-quarters of a length too good.

The ground in California this weekend will be far removed from that which she raced on in Paris – a factor Weld has already flagged as a concern – and she also has to break from stall 13, meaning Ireland’s champion jockey Colin Keane will have to be at his very best.

Weld said: “I’m very pleased with her. She travelled well and is training good. I couldn’t be happier with her.

“Drawn 13 is very difficult. Of all the tracks in America, it’s very difficult from this draw, but she’s in super order and we’ll take it as it comes.”