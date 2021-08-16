Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Tarnawa has a look at the track at Del Mar (image courtesy of Breeders' Cup)
Tarnawa has a look at the track at Del Mar (image courtesy of Breeders' Cup)

Tarnawa ‘in super order’ for Breeders’ Cup Turf assignment

By Sporting Life
16:57 · WED November 03, 2021

Dermot Weld admits Tarnawa will have to be at the top of her game to defy a wide draw and defend her Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf crown.

Weld made no secret of the fact her whole season this year was aimed around trying to win the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe – one of the few major races worldwide still to elude the master trainer.

Her campaign did not begin until August when she won a Group Three easily, before she went out on her sword in a thrilling Irish Champion Stakes over a trip arguably short of her best.

It was then on to Paris when Tarnawa put up a brave display on very testing ground, only to find German outsider Torquator Tasso three-quarters of a length too good.

The ground in California this weekend will be far removed from that which she raced on in Paris – a factor Weld has already flagged as a concern – and she also has to break from stall 13, meaning Ireland’s champion jockey Colin Keane will have to be at his very best.

Weld said: “I’m very pleased with her. She travelled well and is training good. I couldn’t be happier with her.

“Drawn 13 is very difficult. Of all the tracks in America, it’s very difficult from this draw, but she’s in super order and we’ll take it as it comes.”

Money Back as Cash offer with Sky Bet

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING