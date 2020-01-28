Stu Williams with his best bet for the Towton Novices' Chase and Leopardstown's Dublin Racing Festival

The Dublin Racing Festival has been a real breath of fresh air since its inception in 2018 and the two day fixture is already earning a reputation for producing subsequent Cheltenham Festival scorers.

Footpad, Samcro and Relegate all tasted success in Dublin before plundering the Arkle Novices' Chase, Ballymore Novices' Hurdle and the Champion Bumper respectively in 2018. While last season's Champion Bumper hero Envoi Allen and Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle scorer Klassical Dream were victorious at the meeting last year.

Min, Supasundae and Monalee were further winners in 2018 who went on to place second at Prestbury Park while Dallas Des Pictons and Commander Of Fleet filled the Cheltenham runner-up berth 12 months ago after tasting success in February.

Indeed, Irish-trained horses have won 32 of the 56 Cheltenham Festival races in the last two years, and 10 of those 32 winners had run at the Dublin Racing Festival that year. 2018 proved the most informative edition with eight subsequent winners taking in the inaugural fixture - four of whom represented Willie Mullins (Footpad, Rathvinden, Bleu Berry and Relegate) and the remainder turned out for Gordon Elliott (Samcro, Delta Work, The Storyteller and Farclas).

The dominant Irish duo were also responsible for last season's brace of subsequent scorers and it is a clear indication of how seriously the Irish powerhouses approach the Dublin Racing Festival that they run so many of their leading Cheltenham Festival hopes at Leopardstown.

Naturally, they have entries coming out of their ears this weekend and many of their inmates hold multiple engagements over the two days. However, the unbeaten and highly promising novice hurdler FURY ROAD has only one target to aim at, namely the curtain-raising Grade One Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors 50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff Novice Hurdle.

The chief of Cullentra Stables landed the corresponding contest 12 month ago with the aforementioned Commander Of Fleet and Fury Road, who will also carry the colours of Gigginstown House Stud, is very much in the same mould physically and - quite possibly - in terms of ability.

The sizeable son of Stowaway overcame a last gasp lunge at the final flight of hurdles to record a cosy length success in Grade two company at Limerick over Christmas. The winning pointer travelled all over his rivals that day and the form looks sound as the runner-up, who received 7lbs, boasts form figures of 4212112 overs hurdles and had comfortably landed both a Listed and Grade Three novice hurdles prior to lining up at Limerick.

Both Martello Tower (2014) and Penhill (2016) landed the same contest prior to plundering the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle during the spring and Gordon Elliott's six-year-old, who is no bigger than 10/1 for that Cheltenham Festival contest, will see his price shorten significantly if returning triumphant this weekend.

Fury Road has won three novice hurdles over trips ranging from two-and-a-half miles to two miles, seven this winter, and he has already proven his ability to handle varying ground conditions.

Elliott has multiple entries in this Grade One contest and it goes without saying that Envoi Allen would be a tough nut to crack should he take up this engagement. Fellow stablemates Easywork and Conflated are also potential dangers but all three hold an entry over two miles on Sunday and Fury Road looks the most likely representative here.

Latest Exhibition claimed the scalp of subsequent Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle scorer Andy Dufresne in the Grade Two Navan Novice Hurdle and Paul Nolan's smart seven-year-old looks sure to be suited by stepping up in trip. Elixir D'ainay and Longhouse Poet chased home Envoi Allen in the Grade One Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle and may also improve for the extra yardage.

Clearly this is no penalty-kick and Fury Road will have to be at the top of his game in order to prevail. However, I'd say that's fairly likely given Elliott's targeting of this meeting and Davy Russell was quick to hail both his versatility and ability after his Limerick success.

I'm hopeful that he can enhance his already lofty reputation and land a maiden Grade One victory this weekend.

Posted at 1440 GMT on 28/01/20