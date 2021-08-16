Taipan strikes fences gold at Ludlow

Fergal O’Brien was delighted to see Golden Taipan put a frustrating run of results behind him by claiming a first victory over fences at Ludlow.

A three-times winner over hurdles a couple of years ago, the seven-year-old had proved expensive to follow since having his attentions turned to the larger obstacles – finishing second on four occasions. Turning out just over a fortnight after placing third at the Shropshire venue, Golden Taipan was the 7/5 favourite for the Lord Ffrench Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase. Paddy Brennan’s mount took the lead before jumping the fourth fence from home – and while he was untidy at the last, he had plenty in hand and passed the post six and a half lengths ahead of Raya Time. O’Brien, who is looking forward to saddling several runners at Cheltenham over the next couple of days, said: “I’m delighted for the owners and the horse.

“He’d bumped into Dr Newland’s good horse (Captain Tom Cat) and Donald McCain’s good horse (Presentandcounting), so he hasn’t had the luckiest time and it’s great he’s got his head in front. “It’s good to get that done and keep the winners flowing. There’s nothing like winners to give you confidence and the horses are running well, so long may that last.” The father-son combination of Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies landed the opening Ludlow Brewery Novices’ Hurdle with 8/1 shot Key To The Moon. The five-year-old had failed to get competitive in two bumper outings, but raised his game significantly on his jumping bow to defeat 8/13 favourite Full Of Light by two and a half lengths. “We always thought he was nice,” said the winning trainer. “He had to settle, which he did and he’s won, so it’s great. We’ll try to find another small race with a penalty.”

