The Siyouni filly is a half-sister to the same stable's brilliant Breeders' Cup winner Tarnawa and looked cut from the same cloth in two sensational juvenile starts last term, prompting bookmakers to make her favourite for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, a race Weld has yet to win in his long and illustrious career.

Tahiyra is also entered in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh on May 28, along with the Irish Oaks, but her spring starting point is not yet set in stone.

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily podcast, the master of Rosewell House said: "She wintered well, I'm very satisfied with her. We had a very dry February, a wet March, but I'm happy with her.

"We've made no decision yet which Guineas she may start off in - it may be the Irish Guineas, the French Guineas, the English Guineas.

"But no decision will be made until later in the month, it all depends on how she's working.

"Some fillies come (to hand) earlier in the season, some fillies take a bit longer. If you get a nice, mild spring it happens quicker. She'll tell me when she's ready, it's not a question of the race."