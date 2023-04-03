Dermot Weld has yet to decide on a 2023 starting point for last year's champion two-year-old filly Tahiyra.
The Siyouni filly is a half-sister to the same stable's brilliant Breeders' Cup winner Tarnawa and looked cut from the same cloth in two sensational juvenile starts last term, prompting bookmakers to make her favourite for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, a race Weld has yet to win in his long and illustrious career.
Tahiyra is also entered in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh on May 28, along with the Irish Oaks, but her spring starting point is not yet set in stone.
Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily podcast, the master of Rosewell House said: "She wintered well, I'm very satisfied with her. We had a very dry February, a wet March, but I'm happy with her.
"We've made no decision yet which Guineas she may start off in - it may be the Irish Guineas, the French Guineas, the English Guineas.
"But no decision will be made until later in the month, it all depends on how she's working.
"Some fillies come (to hand) earlier in the season, some fillies take a bit longer. If you get a nice, mild spring it happens quicker. She'll tell me when she's ready, it's not a question of the race."
Looking a little further ahead into the season with Tahiyra, Weld added: "She's a half-sister to Tarnawa who got a mile and a half and I see no reason why she wouldn't go 10 furlongs.
"I'd say this filly has more pace so we'll be very happy with the mile at the moment."
Tahiyra is a general 5/2 chance for the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 7, just ahead of Aidan O'Brien's Breeders' Cup winner Meditate, with the well-backed Dream Of Love now into 10/1 for trainer Charlie Appleby.
