This year’s Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase is shaping up to being the race of the Festival – but behind the apparent big guns is a little horse owned by a syndicate who just might shake up the established order.

Funambule Sivola is not the biggest in stature, but what he lacks in size he certainly makes up for in ability. His career highlight came last time out when beating solid two-milers such as Sceau Royal and Hitman in the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury, and should any of Shishkin, Energumene or Chacun Pour Soi fail to live up to expectations, then Venetia Williams’ pint-sized rocket is there to pick up the pieces. The seven-year-old is owned by a group called My Racing Manager Friends, the brainchild of Elli Morgan and among the members is Neil Phillips, better known as ‘The Wine Tipster’. Morgan, who takes all the hassle out of racehorse ownership, found herself carrying out the administrative tasks for her father, David Morgan, who owned 2000 Irish St Leger winner Arctic Owl. “It sort of happened organically, I started out just as a racing manager. My father had racehorses and hated doing all the admin so I used to do it for him and then his friends asked, and friends of friends, and it started like that,” she said.

Best Bets | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Previews

“The My Racing Manager Friends syndicates started when I went to the sales with a brief for some horses. I didn’t think I was going to get my first choice, so I kept going back to the back-up (horse) thinking I would end up with it. It turned out I got my first choice and then I couldn’t leave the sale without the other, but I didn’t have a buyer. “I quickly set up a syndicate selling off legs, it went really well so I do several a year now and it is a nice way to get people in who haven’t done it before. I call it a syndicate but it’s not really, it’s more joint-ownership with only ever four or five people. “I think you get a more personal feel that way. I stick to 20 per cent shares, I keep one and sell off four. For one thing it means you always get owners badges if you want to.” This will not be a first Festival experience for one of Morgan’s groups, who can number two Cheltenham wins already through Flying Tiger and Coo Star Sivola, both trained by Nick Williams. “All the horses I’ve bought I’ve chosen myself, but I will either work with a bloodstock adviser or trainer. Sometimes a trainer will have a shortlist, different trainers like different types so I like them to be involved,” she said. “Flying Tiger was my first ever purchase for a syndicate I was already working for, one my dad was involved in. “I’ve been incredibly lucky, I’ve been involved in two Festival winners and now I’m involved in this fantastic little horse with Venetia, which is the first one I’ve had with her. I met her through a friend and I’ve always been a fan of hers.” It has not always been straightforward for the owners, however. “Unfortunately after we bought him he did a leg (tendon) straight away, but Venetia is unique in a lot of ways and she kept him in training while he recovered. She offered the owners the chance to step out of the syndicate into another horse, but none of them did,” said Morgan.

Talking Points | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Previews