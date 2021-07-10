Alex Hammond best bets & weekend tips for Newmarket and York

You’re going to need eyes in the back of your head this weekend with cards up and down the country and that’s before many of us sit down on Sunday night to a nerve-jangling game of footy! I’m looking forward to heading off to Ascot for Sky Sports Racing on Friday and Saturday where we have some competitive and quality fare and having had a good look at the two cards, here are some of the horses that have caught my eye over the two days. On Friday there are seven competitive handicaps to get stuck into, including one of the first Nurseries (2-year-old handicap) providing a conundrum for the handicapper and punters alike at 1.05pm.

Andrew Balding’s Robasta could be the one for that having shown decent form in his four starts to date, including a third place behind Go Bears Go at this track. The only time he has finished out of the frame was last time out in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and the step up to six furlongs looks sure to suit. The next horse to catch my eye runs in the 1m handicap (2.15pm) and is Zoffarelli. He is marginally ahead of the handicapper and will go up 1lb in future races. That hardly screams “well in”, but Ralph Beckett’s 3-year-old will enjoy conditions and you can make excuses for his two runs this season.

Saturday is a busy day for racing fans with the final day of the July festival at Newmarket along with prestigious cards at Ascot, York and Chester amongst others. I’m going to kick off with Ascot as I’ve been through the card with a fine-tooth comb. The Betfred Summer Mile is the feature and Tilsit stands out for me in this Group Two. There are some intriguing runners in the race, but this lad looks like a progressive four-year-old and a reproduction of his close second to Skaletti in a Group One in France last time out will see him go close. It may be worth keeping an eye out for Spanish Kiss in the 1m 6f handicap at 2.25pm. Trainer William Knight has the Sky Bet Ebor in mind for his four-year-old, but he’ll need to win, and win well, to get into the York handicap next month. He’s currently 25/1 with the sponsors for the famous handicap, but that may well go if he romps home on Saturday. Over to Newmarket then and we are in for a real treat with the Darley July Cup looking as good a renewal as we’ve seen for years. There have been some exceptional winners of this Group One, and whoever wins Saturday’s humdinger will be worthy of their place amongst those former sprinting superstars. Where to start? Market order is probably the best approach as I’m finding it hard to separate the protagonists.

Oxted – winner of this race in 2019 and it was superb to see him back to his best when dropped to 5 furlongs for the first time in the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot and scooting away with that Group One. Can’t find any reason to put you off him in his bid to win the race for a second time, but I’m taking him on here. Starman – Ed Walker’s four-year-old has bags of potential and looked exciting when running away with a Group Two at York on his last start. That was only his fifth start and who knows how high he will fly? Dragon Symbol – Another lightly raced, fast improving horse. Already proven at the highest level as we saw when he was first past the post in the Commonwealth Cup, before being demoted for interfering with Campanelle. As a three-year-old he gets 6lbs off his older rivals. Five of the last 10 winners have come from that age category, so he has an outstanding chance of gaining compensation for that Ascot demotion. Rohaan – Another three-year-old who is progressing at a rate of knots. Ran in, and won, the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot as he was denied the chance to run in the Commonwealth Cup because he’s a gelding. Creative Force – This three-year-old has won five of his six starts, including the Jersey Stakes over seven furlongs. Whilst he has an abundance of pace, I’m happy to oppose him. Glen Shiel – Winner of the Champions Sprint last October and a quality horse, but unless there’s a deluge, I’m happy to take him on. Art Power – Behind Dream of Dreams and Glen Shiel in the Diamond Jubilee last time out and looking for his first win for a year. Extravagant Kid - Frankie Dettori has never won this race, which seems astonishing given his long and distinguished career. He gets on board this horse for US based trainer Brendan Walsh, but I don’t think Frankie will scratch that itch in a world class renewal of this Group One in 2021. For me it’s between the two three-year-olds, Dragon Symbol and Rohaan, and whilst I respect the opposition, I hope DRAGON SYMBOL can win it for trainer Archie Watson and jockey Oisin Murphy. He’s 9/2 with Sky Bet.

READ: July Cup horse by horse guide