30 years on from Lochsong’s memorable victory in the 1992 Stewards Cup, hopes are high that Alcohol Free can give her owner Jeff Smith yet another big race success at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in Wednesday's Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Victorious in the race last year, the four-year-old filly will bid to become the first horse to successfully defend her crown since Frankel 10 years ago. The daughter of No Nay Never bounced right back to her best when winning the Darley July Cup Stakes at Newmarket earlier this month, and Balding is confident she can put it up to the colts once again as she steps back up to a mile. He said: “We know she’s effective at Goodwood because she won the race last year but there’s some pretty good horses in this year’s race. We’re getting her there in the best condition we can. Luck will play a part I’m sure, but we know she’s talented on her day and we just hope she gives her best and if she does, she’ll be very competitive.” Despite the quick turnaround time from Newmarket, Balding is happy with the condition of his filly.

Balding hoping Alcohol Free can defend her crown in Qatar Sussex Stakes | Qatar Goodwood Festival