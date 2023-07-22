Sussex Stakes and meeting with Paddington still on for Nostrum after Saturday work

Impressive July Festival winner Nostrum could still take on Paddington in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on August 2.
Sir Michael Stoute’s horse was reportedly set to swerve the Group 1 in Sussex in preference of going to France for the Prix Jacques Le Marois, but both races appear to be still on the table.
A 4/1 chance with Sky Bet for the Goodwood race, a piece of work on Saturday morning went well for the son of Kingman who won by three lengths in the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes on his seasonal return at Newmarket on July 13.
Barry Mahon, Juddmonte’s racing manager, told Racing TV: “He’s in good form, he did a piece of work this morning and he went well.
“We’ll probably make our minds up in a week’s time whether we go to Goodwood for the Sussex or go to France.”
Coral-Eclipse winner Paddington is Sky Bet’s 1/2 favourite for the Sussex Stakes, with Inspiral 4/1. Charlie Appleby’s pair Modern Games and Master Of The Seas are next in the betting at 7/1 and 12/1 respectively.
The Prix Jacques Le Marois will be run at Deauville over a mile on August 13, 11 days after the Goodwood contest.
