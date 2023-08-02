Sussex Stakes analysis: Paddington wins again

Ground verging on heavy, with rain falling and a blustery wind blowing, plus an obvious lack of pace in the race's make-up – these might have made circumstances for an upset in the Sussex Stakes but Paddington had barely a moment's worry as he landed odds of 4/9.
With the smallest field since Kingman beat just three rivals in 2014, Paddington had clearly the best form of the five that went to post; and with Integral, his main rival on paper, failing to handle the ground and finishing last, he had even less to beat than might have been anticipated.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
To counter the possibility of meeting trouble in a messy race, Ryan Moore set off in front on Paddington, bringing the field over to the stand rail and eventually getting the position closest to it after Integral dropped away.
The French outsider Facteur Cheval provided the sternest opposition and challenged entering the final furlong before Paddington drew away when shaken up.
Paddington won't have had to better his earlier form.
However, a fourth Group 1 in barely two months is testament to his constitution, drawing comparisons with the Ballydoyle great of yesteryear, Giant's Causeway.
The 'Iron Horse' went on to win the Juddmonte International and Irish Champion Stakes after landing a third Group 1 success in the 2000 Sussex.
Paddington has those two races among plenty of options and he must have a good chance of bettering Giant's Causeway's run of five Group 1s in a row.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org