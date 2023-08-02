Sussex Stakes analysis: Paddington wins again

Ground verging on heavy, with rain falling and a blustery wind blowing, plus an obvious lack of pace in the race's make-up – these might have made circumstances for an upset in the Sussex Stakes but Paddington had barely a moment's worry as he landed odds of 4/9. With the smallest field since Kingman beat just three rivals in 2014, Paddington had clearly the best form of the five that went to post; and with Integral, his main rival on paper, failing to handle the ground and finishing last, he had even less to beat than might have been anticipated.

