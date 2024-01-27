Supreme Novices' favourite Jeriko Du Reponet made to work hard at Doncaster

Jeriko Du Reponet maintained his unbeaten record in the SBK Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle at Doncaster but was made to pull out all the stops.
Sent off the 4/6 favourite, Nicky Henderson’s five-year-old was expected to cement his position at the top end of the ante-post market for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle having recorded two effortless wins at Newbury.
However, he was in deeper company with Ben Pauling’s Fiercely Proud and Sam Thomas’ Lump Sum also unbeaten over hurdles and Nicky Richards’ The Kalooki Kid a dual winner too.
The Grade Two was due to have been run at Haydock last weekend without Jeriko Du Reponet but, as the race was rescheduled, Henderson rerouted his charge and Mark Walsh travelled from Ireland for the ride.
Jeriko Du Reponet moved into the race ominously well, despite a few sketchy leaps, but still looked like winning quite comfortably.
However, Fiercely Proud lived up to his name and battled on gamely and then Lump Sum laid down the final challenge before Jeriko Du Reponet settled matters by a length and a quarter.
The bookmakers were not impressed, though, and Betfair pushed the winner out to 8/1 from 5s for the Supreme.
Walsh felt a slow early pace had gone against his mount and expects Jeriko Du Reponet to improve for the experience.
He said: “We went no gallop early, which didn’t suit, and he didn’t even jump great early considering we were going so slow. When we picked up going into the straight, he was electric over the last three (hurdles). Early on he was a bit sloppy, but I think that was because he thought he was just going round for a school.
“The race wasn’t run to suit, we went too slow and it turned into a sprint, that was the reading I got. In his other races he was just cantering around, but he really had to fight today and he put his head down when I wanted him.
“He’s a lovely horse, he can only beat what’s in front of him and he showed a good attitude. He’s only five and I think he’ll keep improving.”
Henderson, speaking after Jonbon’s surprise defeat at Cheltenham, said: “He had to have a scrap and I think they were decent horses, it was a proper race. He will have learnt a lot today.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.