Next month’s Superlative Stakes at Newmarket is a potential target for Lion Of War after he maintained his unbeaten record in spectacular style at Newcastle on Thursday.

Less than a fortnight after making an impressive debut at Leicester, the Mark and Charlie Johnston-trained colt put his rivals to the sword at Gosforth Park to double his tally with a 10-length success (replay below). Despite being a son of Qatar Racing’s four-time Group One winner Roaring Lion, who died of colic two years ago, Lion Of War was snapped up by the team’s racing manager David Redvers for the bargain price of 7,000 guineas at Tattersalls in October, which now looks money extremely well spent. “He couldn’t do any more than he’s done the last two days. It’s impossible to gauge just how good he is, but all the signs are very promising,” said Redvers.