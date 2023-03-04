Laura Joy sets the scene ahead of Super Saturday at Meydan with an in-depth look at the pedigrees of three key contenders.

1.15pm – Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint Al Dasim (Harry Angel x Dance Hall Girl by Dansili) When all is said and done, there is only one thing that really matters for a young stallion and that’s winners. Scaling the heights of the sales ring and boasting the biggest book will garner the right press, but winners are the bread and butter of the game and the higher the quality, the better. Having won the G2 Mill Reef from only two starts at two, expectations were high for Champion 3YO Sprinter Harry Angel's first juveniles last year. Twenty seven winners with just one managing to win a stakes, it's fair to say he fell a fraction short of those expectations. One Listed winner from 102 Northern Hemisphere bred foals of racing age could be considered disappointing in an unforgiving market even before his first three year olds have had a chance. Though there are a number who showed promise and potential, it is promise that will need to be fulfilled for the second crop sire. Group Three Nad Al Sheba favourite Al Dasim could be the one to get the dual Group One winning sprinter off to the perfect start.

Three could be the magic number for the three year old colt in search of his fifth successive win and third at Meydan in 2023. Rookie trainer George Boughey is the third trainer to handle his career and on all evidence to date, it looks like third time lucky. Placed in two starts for Clive Cox, Al Dasim added a maiden win to his career when switched to Kevin Philippart De Foy but it was a switch across Newmarket to Boughey that appears to have ignited his flame. Taking two modest novice events with ease, Al Dasim took the step up into Conditions company in his stride on his Meydan debut. A second easy Conditions win elevated his rating to a current high of 106, just two pounds shy of his highest rated competition here Miqyaas (Oasis Dream). Given the ten pounds age allowance he receives, on official figures he is entitled to be right in the mix. Taking on bigger, stronger and seasoned sprinters is no mean feat though. His sire Harry Angel progressed from juvenile Group Two winner to a Champion taking in the July Cup and Haydock Sprint Cup against older horses in the process. Al Dasim won’t need to improve to that extent to win here but any improvement could prove equally as important for his young sire’s second career.

2.25pm - Group 1 Round 3 Al Maktoum Challenge Bendoog (Gun Runner x Nellie Cashman by Mineshaft) Amongst a field of seasoned Group performers and winners lurks a colt on the up by a stallion on a stratospheric ascension to the upper echelons of the global stallion ranks. Bendoog (Gun Runner) is a rare son of Gun Runner racing outside America, such is the demand for his stock. Gun Runner began life at a fee of $70,000 following a scintillating five year old season with a run of four consecutive Grade Ones culminating in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Signing off with a comfortable success in the Pegasus the following January, he commenced stud duties the same year with six Grade One wins under his belt and earnings of $15,988,500. Having achieved a rare feat of six individual Grade One winners from his first crop alone, his stud fee for 2023 is justifiably listed as private and anyone looking to get their hands on a Gun Runner has their work cut out.

Bendoog is out of turf Grade Three winner Nellie Cashman who is by Eclipse Award winner Mineshaft, a well-bred stallion whose career unfortunately followed somewhat of an opposite path to Gun Runner. Retired for $100,000, the four time Grade One winner stands for just a fraction of that at $10,000 for 2023. As might be expected having commanded a six figure opening fee, his daughters are off to a promising start in their broodmare careers and Bendoog is favoured to become Mineshaft’s fourth top flight winner, nineteenth Graded winner and fifty-fourth stakes winner in this role - an excellent strike rate of 4% stakes winners to foals of racing age. Although Bendoog is yet to win a stakes, he added to his minor black type with a respectable second to fancied Dubai World Cup contender Algiers (Shamardal). Natural progression from that improved performance should put him right in the mix here. Whilst it is concerning he is yet to earn big black type, his sire Gun Runner blossomed as a four year old and the same can be said for his grandsire Mineshaft. Taking on such an experienced field, if Bendoog can make it seven top level winners for his burgeoning sire from his first crop, Gun Runner will be setting records that will rank him amongst some of the greatest ever, all from his first crop.

3.45pm - Group 1 Jebel Hatta Stakes Master Of The Seas (Dubawi x Firth Of Lorne by Danehill) Later on the card, the enigma that is the 2000 Guineas runner-up Master Of The Seas (Dubawi) bids to become his newly crowned Champion Sire’s first Group One winner of the 2023 Carnival. Favoured after a pleasing return to action in the G2 Zabeel Mile, the notoriously strong traveller settled beautifully on his five year old debut and first start for nearly a year. Master Of The Seas’ sole start as a four year old came over this 1m1f trip in the G3 Earl Of Sefton Stakes and it was a winning one despite travelling with his usual exuberance. In Group One company he will need to race in the same measured style he opened 2023, and bar the extended trip there’s no reason to doubt him.