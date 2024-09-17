Sunway could head to Arc or Ascot next

Although winless since rounding off his juvenile campaign with a Group One win in France, David Menuisier’s colt has run several fine races in defeat at the highest level, notably pushing Los Angeles close in the Irish Derby before faring best of the three-year-olds when fourth in the King George.

He again passed the post fourth in the season’s final Classic on Town Moor, but was promoted by the stewards having been hampered by the Owen Burrows-trained Deira Mile.

Menuisier was proud of Sunway’s performance in defeat and has not given up hope of him getting his head in front on a big stage before the year is out.

“He’s come out of the race absolutely fine. I think it was justified that he finished third and it was right that they changed the result,” said the trainer. “As usual he ran his heart out and it looks like he stayed the trip well. It was a satisfactory performance. It’s all up in the air (where he will run next). He’s a Group One winner and the target is to win another Group One if we can.