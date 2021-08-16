As a half-brother to the brilliant miler Kingman, plenty was of course always expected of John and Thady Gosden’s Dubawi colt.

He could hardly have been more impressive on his racecourse debut at Newmarket in June of last year, but could then finish only fourth under a penalty a fortnight later on what proved to be his final start as a three-year-old.

Sunray Major returned from 15 months off the track in a minor event last week, and ultimately won comfortably in the hands of Frankie Dettori (see replay below) – suggesting he should be capable of stepping up in class.