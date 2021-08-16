Sunray Major is likely to have a second run before the end of the current campaign following his successful return to action at Chelmsford.
As a half-brother to the brilliant miler Kingman, plenty was of course always expected of John and Thady Gosden’s Dubawi colt.
He could hardly have been more impressive on his racecourse debut at Newmarket in June of last year, but could then finish only fourth under a penalty a fortnight later on what proved to be his final start as a three-year-old.
Sunray Major returned from 15 months off the track in a minor event last week, and ultimately won comfortably in the hands of Frankie Dettori (see replay below) – suggesting he should be capable of stepping up in class.
“He’s obviously exceptionally well-bred and had a good bit of time off,” said Thady Gosden.
“He was a little bit rusty at Chelmsford, as you’d expect, but he did well to win.
“I’m sure the team at (owners) Juddmonte will assess it and work out where to go next. We’ll try and find something before the end of the season.
“Happily he is back, and has retained his ability so far.”
