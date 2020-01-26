Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Sunday January 26

Nap: Leeswood Lily (2.00 Sedgefield)

Next Best: Stormy Ireland (1.40 Naas)

Leeswood Lily is waiting for a first win under rules and has a live chance to break her duck in the Sky Sports Racing Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Sedgefield.

Jennie Candlish's seven-year-old has bags of experience in point-to-points and won her final start in that sphere before finishing third in a bumper over an extended two miles at this track on Boxing Day.

She looked to be crying out for a step up in trip, which she gets in this contest, and with a set of hurdles in front of her she looks well placed to get her head back in front.

The King Of May can bounce back from a lacklustre run last time out in the Sky Sports Racing Virgin 535 Chase.

The six-year-old failed to strike in three starts over hurdles for Brian Ellison in 2018 and was then off the track until October, when he was sent off an unconsidered 20-1 shot on his chasing bow.

The King Of May defied those odds though, overcoming a 554-day absence to prevail by half a length from Esprit Du Large, who subsequently gave the form a mighty boost when triumphing at Grade One level at Sandown before Christmas.

Upped 6lb for that run, The King Of May then edged up to slightly better company the following month, but emptied quickly that day, with the heavy ground at Newcastle possibly proving his undoing.

Ellison will surely be hoping conditions will be better at Sedgefield, with The King Of May certainly having plenty of ability on his day.

Later on the card, Ask Paddy may make it a hat-trick of wins in the Watch Sky Sports Racing In HD Handicap Chase.

A winner off a 6lb lower mark at Catterick earlier this month, the gelding returned to that venue on Wednesday and duly succeeded once again.

Trainer Sam England turns her charge out again quickly under a 7lb penalty, which looks to be shrewd placement in an effort to keep a step ahead of the handicapper.

At Fontwell, Itsonlyrocknroll can secure a second win on the bounce in the MansionBet Proud To Support British Racing Handicap Hurdle.

Previously trained by Willie Mullins, Itsonlyrocknroll made it eighth time lucky for Chris Gordon when securing a first hurdles win at Wincanton at the start of the month.

Having his first run since undergoing a wind operation, Itsonlyrocknroll travelled beautifully before asserting to claim a two-and-a-half-length win in a race run at a fair clip.

Itsonlyrocknroll did not appear to be all out in victory, so while the handicapper has raised him 5lb for that verdict, the eight-year-old could still be ahead of the handicapper.

An informative-looking card at Naas sees two Grade Three affairs, and the ever-reliable Stormy Ireland looks hard to beat in the Limestone Lad Hurdle.

While just short of top class, the mare has hosed up in similar contests before and has looked in fine form this season, taking Listed and Grade Three hurdles with ease.

Stormy Ireland's form looks a cut above compared to her rivals in a race won last year by subsequent Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen.

Her trainer Willie Mullins could make it a quickfire double and clean sweep of the feature events in the Naas Racecourse Business Club Novice Chase courtesy of Carefully Selected.

The eight-year-old marked himself as a potential leading light for the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival when landing a Grade Three heat at Punchestown earlier this month.

He made all that day and while he is saddled with a penalty, a similar effort should see him extend his unbeaten record to three over fences in this Grade Three contest.

Sporting Life tips

FONTWELL: 1.20 No Trumps, 1.50 Good News, 2.20 Beaufort West, 2.50 Bajardo, 3.20 Itsonlyrocknroll, 3.50 The Brothers, 4.20 Annual Invictus.

NAAS: 1.10 Infuse, 1.40 Stormy Ireland, 2.10 Carefully Selected, 2.40 The Big Getaway, 3.10 Saint D'Oroux, 3.40 The Caddy Rose, 4.10 Dylrow.

SEDGEFIELD: 1.00 Zamani, 1.30 Manofthemoment, 2.00 LEESWOOD LILY (NAP), 2.30 The King Of May, 3.00 Bertie Blake, 3.30 Ask Paddy, 4.00 Roxyfet.

DOUBLE: Leeswood Lily and Stormy Ireland.