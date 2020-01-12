Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Sunday January 12

Nap: Elvis Mail (1.55 Kelso)

Next Best: Cheb De Kerviniou (2.10 Punchestown)

Elvis Mail should be ready to deliver again in Kelso's Book Now For May Ladies Day Handicap Hurdle.

Scotland and Ireland provide Sunday's jumps action, with two Graded races at Punchestown, but it is Elvis Mail who especially catches the eye north of the border.

Elvis Mail is bidding to get back on the winning trail, after Nick Alexander sent him south into lofty Listed company at Newbury last time - only to bump into Epatante among others.

It was no disgrace to trail in almost 30 lengths behind the new Champion Hurdle favourite at the end of November - and he has also been dropped 2lb for that run.

Following a convincing win in an Ayr handicap to kickstart his campaign, Elvis Mail ought to be able to take care of this field too.

Slanelough may be a tempting price to pull off a first victory in almost two years, in the RacingTV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap Chase.

Last season was a write-off for the majority of Rose Dobbin's string and it is therefore to Slanelough's great credit that he ran very well on more than one occasion - despite paying the penalty for jumping errors.

That was the case again when he made an early departure on his reappearance at Wetherby in October, but he has since run well in defeat three times against some very useful opponents.

Slanelough faces some in-form rivals again in this feature handicap, but after being dropped 2lb for his latest Doncaster effort, he rates a danger to all.

In the opening EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle, it is hard to see past Kiltealy Briggs.

Jamie Snowden has chosen this opportunity, under a penalty, for his talented novice to add to his one career success from just four rules starts to date.

Kiltealy Briggs had higher-profile options elsewhere, but Snowden has instead set him a very realistic task here.

At Punchestown, it is worth giving another chance to Gordon Elliott's Andy Dufresne in the Grade Two Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle.

JP McManus' expensive purchase was widely expected to add a first Graded victory at Navan last time to his previously unbeaten record in one point-to-point, a bumper and maiden hurdle.

Instead, he was outdone by Latest Exhibition, sparking contrasting theories that he had been beaten by the trip or a very good opponent.

Different mitigation will have to be sought if it does not work out this time, back to an extended two miles - but there is no suggestion yet that anyone at Elliott's powerhouse yard has lost faith in Andy Dufresne.

At a less exacting level, stablemate Cheb De Kerviniou made an encouraging start in his new surroundings when a close second at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day.

He is already 10, with plenty of mileage in his native France - so is unlikely to improve markedly on his established form.

Nonetheless, there was enough encouragement in his Irish debut to suggest he may well add to three victories from 33 career starts in the Total Event Rental Amateur National Handicap Chase.

On the all-weather at Southwell, Harrison Point has obvious prospects of doubling his win tally under a penalty in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Novice Stakes.

Representing the hugely-successful combination of trainer Archie Watson and record-breaking jockey Hollie Doyle, Harrison Point consolidated a very promising debut by getting off the mark from a Godolphin odds-on favourite over this trip at Lingfield last time.

Sporting Life tips

KELSO: 12.20 Kiltealy Briggs, 12.50 Tanarpino, 1.25 Jabbaar, 1.55 ELVIS MAIL (NAP), 2.30 Westend Theatre, 3.00 Slanelough, 3.35 Starplex.

PUNCHESTOWN: 12.30 Cherokee Bill, 1.05 Speak Easy, 1.35 Well Joey, 2.10 Cheb De Kerviniou, 2.40 Andy Dufresne, 3.15 Fag An Bealach, 3.45 Blackbow.

SOUTHWELL: 12.40 Isobar Wind, 1.15 Harrison Point, 1.45 Jazz Hands, 2.20 Angel Lane, 2.50 Motahassen, 3.25 Global Hope, 3.55 Mister Freeze.

DOUBLE: Elvis Mail and Cheb De Kerviniou.